Posted in: Pop Culture, VR | Tagged: Meta Quest, Soapstone Comedy

Soapstone Comedy – Heckler's Bay Launches on Meta Quest

Soapstone Comedy is relaunching their VR stand-up comedy platform under the new name Heckler’s Bay, which launched today on Meta Quest

Article Summary Soapstone Comedy relaunches its VR stand-up venue as Heckler’s Bay on Meta Quest and Meta Horizon.

Heckler's Bay features a central stage and an auto-host loop for open mics, improv, and trivia events.

Performers can compete for the $1,000 Spotlight, earning chances to open for top touring comedians.

Created by Aaron Sorrels, Soapstone fosters community with over 2,500 immersive virtual comedy events.

Soapstone Comedy is relaunching one of its stand-up comedy platforms on VR, as Hanalei Bay has become Heckler's Bay today. The shorthand is that the updated setting has been made for a more inviting space for peopel to use for any number of occasions, whether that be stand-up comedy or hosting other events where you need a stage, even if it's just a virtual one. We have more details about it for you here at the update has launched today for Meta Quest and Meta Horizon.

Soapstone Comedy – Heckler's Bay

Heckler's Bay, designed for ages 10+ and mobile-friendly, builds on The Soapstone's mission to give emerging performers a tangible opportunity to step forward. The updated world places the stage at the heart of the space and introduces an auto-host stage loop where everyone is empowered to step up on stage to tell jokes, perform improv, or host trivia, talk shows, or party games. This experience will continue to host open mic opportunities and the chance to compete in the $1,000 Spotlight, where talent is discovered, and up-and-coming comedians compete for a chance to earn a $1,000 gig and open for a nationally touring comedian.

At the intersection of gaming and entertainment, The Soapstone uses cutting-edge VR technology to create a fully immersive comedy experience where this is more than just a VR club; it's a dynamic entertainment hub where audiences don't just watch the show, they become part of it and play an active role. For the VR experience, Meta Quest headset owners can access the Soapstone Comedy – Heckler's Bay world in Meta Horizon. It is also accessible on the Meta Horizon mobile app.

Created by Aaron Sorrels, The Unemployed Alcoholic, The Soapstone Comedy Club is a virtual reality comedy club located exclusively in Meta Horizon. The Soapstone has hosted nearly 2,500 events for a global audience, fostering both community and entertainment through diverse and immersive performances. Find your spotlight at The Soapstone as we laugh out loud in one of the metaverse's premiere entertainment destinations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!