Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: papa johns, sandwiches

Papa John's Has Gone Sandwich Crazy With Three New Options

Papa John's unveiled three new sandwiches that are being put on their menu, as the new options are available starting today

Article Summary Papa John's launches three new oven-toasted sandwiches, adding a fresh category to their US menu.

The new options feature Philly Cheesesteak, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and Steak & Mushroom flavors.

Each sandwich is packed with high-quality ingredients and bold, chef-curated tastes for lunch seekers.

Priced at $10 each, the sandwiches are available now and may replace Papadias in most US locations.

In a world where every fast-food place offers items that don't fit their usual categories, Papa John's has decided to add another item to its menu. The company decided to add a new category to the menu this week, introducing three sandwiches. These items have been rumored to be in the works for a while now, as they started popping up on social media being tested out in select locations, as they are all their own take on three classic hot sandwich items. These also look like they're going to replace the Papadias and Papa Bites items on the menu, as it seems those have been shifted to being only available in Canada, as far as our quick research can tell.

The additions are akin to the options you see on the Domino's menu, but having tried those ourselves and going just by comparison on looks, these look like they might be far better tasting. We have more details on them for you below from the company as they appear to be available today at $10 per sandwich, or as an option for their Papa Pairings menu.

Three New Sandwiches Join The Papa John's Menu

For gamers who don't want to pause mid-match, Papa John's is introducing a new, easy-to-handle option built for uninterrupted play: oven-toasted sandwiches designed to deliver bold flavor without the mess. The new sandwiches are packed with bigger flavor and higher-quality ingredients, inviting hungry lunch seekers to rethink what a pizza brand can deliver. Papa John's sandwiches come in three deliciously chef-curated flavors:

Philly Cheesesteak: Seasoned chopped steak,roasted onions and peppers, tangy pizza ranch and white American cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch: All-white meat grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, banana peppers, tangy pizza ranch and white American cheese.

Steak & Mushroom: Seasoned chopped steak, roasted mushrooms and onions with garlic truffle sauce.

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