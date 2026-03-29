Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture, WWE | Tagged: Clash in Italy, European Tour, italy, pasta, wrestling, wwe

WWE Gets Greddy With $12k Italy Ticket To Make Pasta With a Wrestler

WWE has a new ticket option available for their stop in Italy this year, charging fans $12k to make pasta with their favorite wrestler

Article Summary WWE offers a $12k Champion+ ticket for Clash in Italy, including pasta-making with a WWE superstar.

Nosebleed seats start at $660, causing backlash over skyrocketing WWE ticket prices for Italian fans.

Fans can pick their favorite wrestler for the exclusive lunch, but restrictions will likely apply.

This pricey VIP ticket highlights WWE and TKO's growing focus on maximizing profits from the fanbase.

TKO and WWE are really pushing the limits to see how much money they can get out of fans as they're offering an absolutely ludicrous ticket for those who want to get their pasta on in Italy. On May 31, the company will hold its first PLE in the county with Clash in Italy, and people are already upsetti spaghetti with the cost as the nosebleed seats for the Inalpi Arena in Turin are going for $660 per seat. But there's one new ticket price available that's made a lot of people see just how greedy they company is getting with fans.

The image you see here was posted on in the SquaredCircle subreddit, where the company is selling a Champion + Ticket + Priority pass for $11,500 (before taxes and other expenses), to get a front row seat at the PLE, and also do a special lunch where you make pasta and have a wine tasting with your favorite WWE superstar. Yes, they want to charge you $12k to make food and eat it with whoever you want. Can you imagine someone buying this ticket, requesting Brock Lesnar, and watching him make the journey from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, to eat pasta with someone in Tuscany before an event he's probably not booked on? … Hey, someone buy me this ticket so I can request that very thing!

It really goes to show the shift in greed from the current WWE ownership for such a ticket. But what's worse is we're sure someone will buy the thing, get told who isn't available, and end up having to choose from a list of seven who aren't going to carbo-load before a match. Because there ain't no way a ticket like this doesn't come with restrictions, even at a price so steep, you could buy 15 seats in the nosebleeds with it, and maybe have enough money left over to buy some food and a t-shirt.

Back in my day, if you wanted to eat pasta with a wrestler, you'd go to Minneapolis, Minnesota, drive up to the Mall of America, and get yourself a bowl at Pastamania. And it didn't cost no $12k, it cost about $11. I would love to see footage of whoever buys this ticket and see which wrestler they end up eating with.

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