Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: contest, house, Liquid Death, Taylor Morrison

Liquid Death is Giving Away a House With Its Water Being Piped In

Liquid Death and Taylor Morrison have partnered to give away a free house, with flavors of Liquid Death pouring out of the faucets

Article Summary Liquid Death and Taylor Morrison are giving away a house with Liquid Death flavored water piped inside.

Winners pick from Orlando, Houston, or Indianapolis for their new home’s location, subject to availability.

Enter by buying Liquid Death, touring a Taylor Morrison community, or via a no-purchase entry option.

Winner can choose their favorite Liquid Death flavor or opt for a $250,000 cash prize instead of the home.

Liquid Death has partnered with national homebuilding company Taylor Morrison to give away a Free Soda House, with their water being sent through the pipes. No joke, the two companies will give away some in one of three specific locations (Orlando, Florida; Houston, Texas; or Indianapolis, Indiana) where they will absolutely hook one winner up with a free home. The catch: they're also hooking up all the plumbing to pour Liquid Death flavors from the faucets.

To be honest, we have no clue if that's even a logistical thing they could do for an entire home all the time, so it wouldn't shock us if they had a special sink that poured a container of their water out like a beer tap. We have a chunk of the FAQ for you below to read through as the contest runs until June 30, 2026. And we have the official rules here for those who choose to enter to win.

Would You Like a Free Home With Liquid Death Pouring Out Of Every Pipe?

IS THIS A JOKE?

Nope. This is 100% real. The winner will actually win a new house built by Taylor Morrison. And yes, it will have Liquid Death Flavored Sparkling Water piped through the plumbing into every water source in the home.

HOW MANY ENTRIES CAN I HAVE?

You can enter up to 400 times. Each can of Liquid Death Flavored Sparkling Water you purchase in store or online counts as one entry. So buy a 6-pack, get 6 entries. Buy a 12-pack, get 12 entries, etc. Max 400 entries per person.

CAN I CHOOSE WHICH FLAVOR MY HOUSE TASTES LIKE?

Yes! The grand prize winner will be able to choose one flavor of Liquid Death Soda-Flavored Sparkling Water to run through the pipes. Subject to flavor availability.

WHEN DO YOU PICK A WINNER?

The sweepstakes begins on March 31, 2026 at 12:01 AM PT and ends on June 30, 2026 at 11:59 PM PT. We'll select a winner at random on or around July 30, 2026. For details see Official Rules.

CAN I SUBMIT A RECEIPT FROM AN ONLINE PURCHASE?

Yes. Purchases made online or in-store qualify. Just submit a photo of your receipt after registering and follow the instructions to upload it.

CAN I ENTER WITHOUT MAKING A PURCHASE?

Yes. There is an Alternate Method of Entry (AMOE) available, as required by law. See the Official Rules for details on how to enter without making a purchase.

CAN I ENTER BY TOURING A TAYLOR MORRISON HOME?

Yes. Touring a Taylor Morrison model community may also qualify you for entries. Details on how to receive entries through a home tour will be provided at participating locations and in the Official Rules.

WHERE WILL THIS HOME BE LOCATED?

The grand prize winner will get to choose one of three Taylor Morrison communities in Orlando, FL, Houston, TX, or Indianapolis, IN for their new home. Subject to availability. Details on limitations and the available communities can be found in the Official Rules.

WHAT ARE THE ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS?

We are giving away a house, so there are definitely some requirements. This sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 49 United States or D.C., excludes New York, who are 18 years or older. The promotion runs during the Sweepstakes Period listed in the Official Rules. Full eligibility requirements and details are available in the Official Rules.

WHAT HAPPENS IF I WIN? HOW DO I GET THE HOUSE?

We'll notify you if you've won. Once we confirm you meet all eligibility requirements, we'll coordinate with you and Taylor Morrison on the details of accepting the home. Timing and transfer details will depend on the home location and build schedule. See the Official Rules. for full details.

IS THERE AN ALTERNATIVE CASH PRIZE?

Yes. If you decide you don't want the house, you'll have the option to take a $250,000 cash prize instead. See the Official Rules. for the full details.

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