Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: art adams, comic shops, robert kirkman, skybound, terminal

Comic book shops get a Robert Kirkman/Art Adams surprise tomorrow... will you get yours?

We've kept an intrigued eye on Comics! The Magazine, the new Wizard wannabe from Prana Direct Market Solutions and Prana Publishers, set up[ by Atom! Freeman, and a bunch of other folk we know from similar experiments. But Atom! or Adam Freeman, is an alumnus of Valiant Entertainment and Bad Idea Comics with Dinesh Shamdasani, and so was behind some of their more "colourful" marketing attempts to get noticed. Or get noticed by me. Which is why I was keeping an eye on issue 2 of the magazine, out tomorrow. Which will come with the solicited cover for Battle Beast, the Invincible spinoff that launched the blind bag phenomenon in the comic book industry. Might it have something else inside? No, instead, it has something else outside. For those who bought the 25-pack bundles, one copy of the magazine will feature a cover for Terminal, the newly announced comic by Robert Kirkman, Joe Casey, Andy Kubert, David Finch and Art Adams, with a special Art Adams cover coloured by Rico Renzi. They have told no one about this. But I guess that's what I'm doing now. Here.

There's an article about the comic in the magazine. Retailers got previews at ComicsPRO. But this is the first directly distributed Terminal cover, and no one knew it was coming. Until they read this article, that is… If Invincible was Robert Kirkman's attempt to do Superman by way of Spider-Man, then Terminal is his X-Men, with Joe Casey, Andy Kubert, David Finch and Arthur Adams. And it is Kirkman's first return to superheroes since Invincible.

"There is a secret war being waged across the world by two violent forces with superhuman abilities who blur the lines between good and evil. When Marilyn Howe's search for her missing sister Alessandra puts her in the center of this conflict, she'll learn that the power to save the world comes from unlocking your genetic code and giving up everything you thought you knew about yourself… if you survive the experience. Terminal #1 will also feature a special blind bag program that allows fans a chance to get nearly all orderable covers available for the issue, intermixed at varying degrees of rarity. However, there are also three exclusive surprise items that can be found in these blind bags. It will give you a sneak peek into the world of Terminal, delivered in a distinctive Robert Kirkman style and unlike anything seen in a blind bag program before."

Terminal #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 22nd of July, 2026, the day San Diego Comic-Con kicks off. Until then, here's a preview….