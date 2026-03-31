Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: alcohol, Dirty Soda, Lemonade, Mike's, Mike’s Hard Lemonade

Mike's Hard Lemonade Taps Into Dirty Soda Craze With Its Own Line

Mike’s Hard Lemonade has taken the dirty soda fad and put their own twist on it with a new set of four drinks with a little extra flavor

Article Summary Mike’s Hard Lemonade debuts new “Dirty” flavors inspired by the viral dirty soda craze.

Four fresh varieties: Dirty Lemon Secret, Dark Cherry Brew, Very Berry Grape, Pineapple Haze.

The new line is non-carbonated, smooth, and full of bold, unexpected flavor combinations.

Mike’s aims to celebrate individuality and deliver a real, refreshing hard lemonade experience.

Mike's Hard Lemonade Co. has decided to tap into the Dirty Soda fad that's been happening lately, as Mike's Hard Lemonade has four new "Dirty" flavors arriving in time for Spring Break and the Summer. The company has taken its lemon, cherry, berry, and pineapple flavors and given them a dirty twist by mixing in a couple of extra flavors, for a different kind of kick than you're used to with the bottled versions. We have more info about them below, as they should be hitting shelves soon.

Experience a "Dirty" Version of Mike's Hard Lemonade With Four New Flavors

Leading the launch are Sonny, Cal, and Tina: three unique lemons, one unmatched taste — representing the character of Mike's itself. They're bold, zesty, and a little rough around the edges but unapologetically themselves. And while they may be fantastical, their attitudes are dead-on refreshing. Not polished. Not pretending. Just real. At the center of the launch is Mike's Dirty Lemonade (4.5% alc/vol), the boldest innovation yet from the original hard lemonade that created the category 27 years ago, on April 1. Inspired by the viral dirty soda trend, Mike's Dirty Lemonade is a smooth, non-carbonated take on hard lemonade that blends unexpected flavors with a do-it-your-own-way attitude. Each flavor delivers more personality, more originality — and zero interest in the same old

tastes.

Dirty Lemon Secret: Bright citrus with a tart snap, balanced by just the right touch of sweetness and hot honey flavor.

Bright citrus with a tart snap, balanced by just the right touch of sweetness and hot honey flavor. Dark Cherry Brew: Lush cherry and citrus layered with warm cherry spice flavors and a cola-like finish for added depth.

Lush cherry and citrus layered with warm cherry spice flavors and a cola-like finish for added depth. Very Berry Grape: Juicy grape and bright lemon, blended together with a medley of tangy berry flavors.

Juicy grape and bright lemon, blended together with a medley of tangy berry flavors. Pineapple Haze: Ripe pineapple and lemon are rounded out with creamy coconut notes.

"We're ushering in a new era for Mike's that reflects how people want to show up today," said Kevin Brady, VP of Marketing, Mike's Hard Lemonade. "This is about embracing individuality and creating something that feels real — in every sense of the word."

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