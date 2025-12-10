Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Cocoa Loops, Froot Loops, kelloggs

Kellogg's Has Released The New Cocoa Loops Cereal

Have you ever wished that Froot Loops had more chocolate in them? Well, now they do, as Cocoa Loops cereal has hit the market

Kellogg's has a new version of Froot Loops out on grocery store shelves this month, as you can get your hands on the new Cocoa Loops cereal. It is exactly what you think it is: the same style and consistency of Froot Loops, only in a milk chocolate flavor. We are a little surprised that Toucan Sam didn't get a slight makeover for this, since it's all one color and not the fruity colors his nose usually follows wherever it goes. No word on how long it will be available, but we have more info about the new brand for you here, as they also launched the Follow Your Ears campsign on Instagram.

Cocoa Loops

Toucan Sam has been keeping a secret! For 65 years, he's been hiding his looove for chooocolate and is now ready to share it with the world. Made with real cocoa, these tasty, chocolatey loops include whole grain as the first ingredient and are a fun spin on the classic Kellogg's cereal. A good source of fiber, it offers 18g of whole grains plus six vitamins and minerals per serving. The whole family will enjoy this chocolatey cereal at breakfast time or as a sweet snack.

Start your day with Kellogg's Cocoa Loops; This sweetened, multigrain cereal is a good source of fiber and whole grain as the first ingredient

Made with cocoa, these crunchy O's bring smiles to busy days. Watch as your cereal milk turns chocolatey and then slurp up the delicious flavor

Good source of 6 vitamins and minerals; Contains 17g whole grain per serving; Nourishing and low fat; Kosher Dairy; Contains wheat ingredients

Enjoy with or without milk as part of breakfast, for school snacks, or after the game; Bake up a good time and top cupcakes with Cocoa Loops

Includes 1, 16.6oz family-size box of Kellogg's Cocoa Loops cereal; Packaged for freshness and great taste

