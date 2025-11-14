Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue S01E05: "Suffer the Children" Preview & Big Season Update

Along with a look at tonight's episode of CBS's Boston Blue, S01E05: "Suffer the Children", we have early previews for S01E06-S01E08.

Article Summary Boston Blue S01E05 "Suffer the Children" brings a murder case with possible links to an infamous Boston crime.

The Silver family faces heated debates over accountability and parenting after a divisive shooting case.

Early previews for S01E06-S01E08 tease serial invaders, new cast faces, and bold family challenges.

Guest star Xochitl Gomez joins in Episode 6, shaking up Sean’s life with her mysterious new role.

We've got a packed preview for tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue. Lena (Martin-Green) and Danny (Wahlberg) tackle a murder case that could lead them down the rabbit hole to one of Boston's most infamous crimes. Meanwhile, the gray areas of a shooting case divide the Silver family as the roles of accountability and parenting come into play. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for S01E05: "Suffer the Children," check out the overviews and images for S01E06: "Code of Ethics" (Nov. 21st), S01E07: "Baggage Claim," and S01E08: "In the Name of the Father, And of the Son …"

Boston Blue Season 1 Episodes 5-8 Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 5: "Suffer the Children" – Danny and Lena take on a high-stakes murder case that leads to one of Boston's most infamous unsolved crimes. Meanwhile, tensions rise within the Silver family as a complex shooting case sparks debate over accountability and parenting. Directed by Terri Kopp, with a story by Antonio Negret.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 6: "Code of Ethics" – With an assist from NYPD's Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), Danny and Lena hunt down a serial home invader. Sean's budding romance faces unexpected complications. Meanwhile, Mae and Sarah uncover a troubling leak that could upend the justice system. Directed by Sherwin Shilati, with a story by Terence Paul Winter. Xochitl Gomez (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) is joining the cast this season in a recurring role with this episode. Gomez's Penny is a quick-witted, charming young woman with a mysterious past who crashes into Sean's (Mika Amonsen) life.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 7: "Baggage Claim" – Lena's pursuit of justice forces Danny into an unexpected role reversal, while Sarah faces a personal dilemma that tests her resolve. Meanwhile, Mae contends with political pressure, and Sean and Jonah uncover more than they anticipated during a routine case. Directed by Monica Raymund, with a story by Dave Metzger.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 8: "In the Name of the Father, And of the Son …" – Danny and Lena's investigation into a robbery gone wrong quickly turns personal, pushing Lena to devise a bold plan that tests Mae's boundaries. Meanwhile, Sean and Jonah face rising tensions with Boston's firefighters, and Sarah clashes with boyfriend Seth over family discipline. Directed by Bridget Moynahan, with a story by John Dove.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

