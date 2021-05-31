Hell's Kitchen Season 20: Meet The Young Guns; Episode 1 Previews

The loudest mouth in televised culinary competition is back for the 20th season- and this time, he's putting some "Young Guns" through their paces. On Monday night, Chef Gordon Ramsay is back in Las Vegas for Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns, with 18 aspiring chefs (all age 23 or younger) put through rigorous culinary challenges that grow in difficulty with each passing round. And when the smoke settles, only one will be named the winner- only one will walk away with the position of Head Chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas. So with the new season set to kick off tonight with "Young Guns Come Out Shooting," here's a look at some faces viewers will get to know this season- at least for a little while.

On Monday, May 31 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), hit culinary competition HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its landmark 20th season, HELL'S KITCHEN: YOUNG GUNS, as Chef Gordon Ramsay is back in Las Vegas, home to five of Ramsay's restaurants, including the world's first Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country and all aged 23 years old or younger at the start of the competition will challenge Lady Luck in the hopes of winning big. Each week, the competition will get more intense, as these "Young Guns" are put through rigorous culinary challenges – reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

Now here's a look at this season's "Young Guns' broken down by teams followed by an intro video:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Meet The Young Guns | HELL'S KITCHEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqIPhf6uitM)

In the following previews, we see what happens when emotions start to boil over with the contestants and the pressure of the cookoffs builds; while Ramsay kicks off the season by offering the contestants a tour of Hell's Kitchen history:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I Can Feel The Pressure In This Dish | Season 20 Ep. 1 | HELL'S KITCHEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxAaWtt8RYo)

Ramsay also takes a trip down memory lane in the following clip, offering fresh thoughts and reactions to past seasons' moments:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ramsay Reacts | HELL'S KITCHEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xi1tR00K5o8)

FOX's Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.