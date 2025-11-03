Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: alan tudyk, nathan fillion

Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk Podcast "Once We Were Spacemen" Launching

Premiering on Wednesday, Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk (Firefly) dropped a trailer and details for their new podcast, Once We Were Spacemen.

Between the number of projects they've worked on individually and collectively, and the personal and professional stories they could share tied to each one, friends and co-stars Nathan Fillion (ABC's The Rookie) and Alan Tudyk (HBO Max's Creature Commandos) would seem naturals to team up for a podcast. Well, that's precisely what they did, with the first episode of Once We Were Spacemen set to hit this Wednesday.

"Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk were once spacemen. Since co-starring on 'Firefly,' they have also been aliens, mystery writers, veterinarians, superheroes, chickens, robots, and policemen," reads the initial overview of the podcast. "Now, they're doing a podcast where they get to know their fellow creatives, learning about who they once were and what they're up to now. Coming this Wednesday," Along with the first episode hitting this Wednesday, the podcast's Patreon site lists the next episode as, "Episode #2: 'Once We Were beJeweled with Jewel Staite.'"

Speaking of the Patreon site, here's what's being offered if you sign up:

CREW ($5/month): Community access; Exclusive access to merch; Early episode access to full-length, "director's cut" episodes

CAPTAIN ($8/month): Community access; Exclusive access to merch; Early episode access to full-length, "director's cut" episodes; Additional BONUS content; Automatic access to monthly contest to receive "crap" and prizes from Nathan & Alan

Here's a look at the first Instagram post that went out from the podcast's account, which also included a look at the podcast artwork from artist Louis Amadeus Dain Jensen, aka GHOSTPAINT KILLA:

"Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk were once spacemen. Since their time on Firefly, their friendship has been marked by comic-con panels and the occasional cameo. Now they're hosting a podcast where they connect with fellow creatives, exploring who they were and what they're up to now. You're not going to learn much by listening to this podcast, but if you're looking for the feeling of hanging out with friends… sit back, grab a beverage, and enjoy the show," read the caption to the follow-up post, which also included Fillion and Tudyk dropping an audio trailer for the podcast:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!