Brave New World: Peacock Releases Preview Images for Series Adapt.

NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock is set to take flight on July 15. When it does, David Wiener (Homecoming, The Killing), Grant Morrison (Batman, Justice League), and Brian Taylor's (Happy!) take on Aldous Huxley's novel Brave New World will finally be making its way to our screens. The story of John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich) originally started as a series for USA Network, but with Peacock looking for content and USA moving away from scripted content the move seemed like a perfect fit.

Now we're getting a look at the series with some newly-released preview images and series overview. With Wiener set to serve as showrunner and Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Black Mirror: Striking Vipers) directing the first two episodes, the series stars Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, Nina Sosanya, and Demi Moore. Wiener, Morrison, and Harris executive produce alongside Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans), co-presidents of Amblin Television. UCP produces in association with Amblin Television.

Based on Aldous Huxley's groundbreaking novel, "Brave New World" imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd, "Game of Thrones," "The Theory of Everything") and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay, "Winter's Tale," "Downton Abbey") embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "Hail, Caesar!"), who escapes with them back to New London. John's arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions.