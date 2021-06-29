Canada's Drag Race Season 2 Announces New Judges' Panel Line-Up

Two beavers are better than one, and Canada's Drag Race is delivering on both of those beavers! The judges' panel for Canada's Drag Race, the RuPaul's Drag Race spin-off, is helmed by resident Queen of the North Brooke Lynn Hytes; joining her on the panel this season are actor and season one guest host Amanda Brugel and TV personality and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski. The newcomers join ETALK Senior Correspondent and Canada's Squirrel Friend from season one, Traci Melchor to round out the judges' panel for season two, which is set to premiere later this year on WOW Presents Plus and CraveTV in Canada.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 runner-up and Canada's Drag Race resident host and mother Brooke Lynn Hytes had this to say on the occasion: "I'm thrilled and honoured to return to the judges table for another season of Canada's Drag Race. Season two is going to be fresh, fierce, and fabulous, so let's go girls…make MOMMY proud!"

The new judges and returning Traci Melchor are tight-lipped about season two, but their enthusiasm is second to none when it comes to being involved in some good ol' Canadian Drag Race.

"I am incredibly honoured to be joining the Drag Race family," said Amanda Brugel. "Now that the world has been introduced to the exceptional talent of our northern queens, I feel so fortunate to be able to champion the next class of drag royalty!"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NOT SORRY ABOOT IT – Canada's Drag Race Season 1 Queens (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgYNsS2vsUA)

Brad Goreski added, "I'm a huge fan of Canada's Drag Race and am absolutely thrilled to be joining the show. The drag in Canada is incredible, so I can't wait to see the amazing looks and artistry that the season two queens are going to bring to the runway."

"I've been invested in this franchise since the beginning, and every season I see its impact in the lives of the queens it features and the community it celebrates," Melchor said. "There's no other show that brings the funny, the fabulous, and the family together quite like Drag Race!"

The first season of Canada's Drag Race is available to stream now on WOW Presents Plus, with the second season expected later this year on CraveTV in Canada and on WOW Presents Plus internationally.

