Posted in: TV | Tagged: miley cyrus

Miley Cyrus Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: Here's A Look!

On Friday, Miley Cyrus was honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contributions to acting, music, and pop culture.

Article Summary Miley Cyrus received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, celebrating her impact on music, acting, and pop culture.

In her speech, Miley Cyrus reflected on legacy, gratitude, and what it means to “live forever” through her work.

Miley Cyrus revisited Hannah Montana memories, praising Dolly Parton guest episodes and recalling cousin Luann.

Looking ahead, Miley Cyrus named George Michael’s “Father Figure” as a dream cover and shared advice to stay present.

Miley Cyrus was honored with her own star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood on Friday afternoon. In her speech, she talked about "living forever" through the legacy of her work and how fortunate she has been to achieve this level of success. Of course, it's not just fortune; her level of talent is a factor. Miley is a recording artist, actress, advocate for LGBTQ rights, and, of course, responsible for bringing Hannah Montana to life.

Earlier this year, she spearheaded a Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special, looking back on the show that catapulted her into a household name. In an interview with Variety, Miley talks about how her favorite Hannah Montana episodes were all the ones featuring her godmother, Dolly Parton, as a guest star. The two have shared a close relationship since, and working on the show allowed them to grow closer to that point. Evil cousin Luann was another one of her favorite Hannah memories – "I liked throwing one other girl into the mix — one other persona."

Miley also talks about future artistic endeavors, like cover songs. In the past, she's covered Fleetwood Mac, Metallica, Pearl Jam, and Blondie, just to name a few. However, she notes that George Michael's "Father Figure" would lend itself well to her unique perspective and would like to give the song a spin.

When asked what advice she would give her younger self, she responded, "Be present enough to remember. Sometimes I was moving so fast, and I was always calculating what my next step was, and I wasn't in the moment. Now, I make such clear decisions on what I'm going to do, and I do so little at a time, so I'm able to be in the moment for each thing."

She doesn't mention her immediate career or life plans, but whatever they are, she's bound to keep herself grounded and stay true to Miley.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!