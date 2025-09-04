Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA: Nick Gehlfuss, Michael Michele Join Tom Ellis-Starring CBS Series

Nick Gehlfuss (Chicago Med) and Michael Michele (The Equalizer) have joined the cast of CBS's upcoming Tom Ellis (Lucifer)-starring CIA.

Article Summary Nick Gehlfuss and Michael Michele join Tom Ellis in CBS's new series CIA, premiering midseason.

CIA follows an odd-couple partnership between a rule-breaking CIA officer and a by-the-book FBI agent.

Michael Michele reportedly plays the CIA New York Station boss, forming a key trio with Ellis and Gehlfuss.

The series, from Dick Wolf Productions, aims for deeper character focus than typical procedurals.

Thanks to CBS's big media day, we've got some big casting news to pass along regarding CBS and Showrunner Warren Leight's (Law & Order: SVU) Tom Ellis (Lucifer)-starring CIA. Nick Gehlfuss (Chicago Med) and Michael Michele (The Equalizer) have joined the cast of the midseason-premiering series, joining Ellis as the series' leads. The series is set to spotlight two unlikely partners – a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer, Hart Hoxton (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent (Gehlfuss) who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple is assigned to work out of the CIA's New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil. Along the way, they find that their differences may actually be their strength. Michele is expected to play the third lead, the head of New York Station.

While promoting his Netflix film The Thursday Murder Club at the end of August, Ellis was able to offer an update on how production was going and some insights into the series. "We haven't started yet," Ellis shared with Collider, adding that filming was set to get underway the following month. "We start shooting in September because we're going to be a midseason." In the following highlights, Ellis offers a more detailed production update, high praise for Dick Wolf Productions, and explains how the series will be something different from what viewers may expect from a Dick Wolf series.

"We haven't done a pilot, which is a really strange experience for me. That normally is your time for finding your character, finding out what the show is, experimenting with tone, and all those different things. We haven't got there yet. But the script is in a really great place. They're still casting at the moment. We're trying to find the person I'm going to play opposite, essentially," Ellis shared. "What I would say is that I've had a great time with the people from Dick Wolf Productions. They've been incredibly enthusiastic and supportive about what we're doing. I think there is a shared feeling that we would like to really make our mark as a show. I think initially we were going to be a spin out series from 'FBI.' The more it's gone on, I think we're actually gaining our own identity."

"There will be some differences in this show to a lot of the other Wolf shows," Ellis continued. "We're trying to lean a lot more into character stuff. The central relationship between my character and the FBI character is going to be very much a driving force for the show. Even though we're going to be a case of the week type of procedural, we're going to spend a bit more time with our main characters than they traditionally do on a lot of these Wolf shows. I'm really looking forward to starting. I don't know physically how different it will be. I'll get to do a lot of running and jumping. The key to it, like anything, is finding the tone. What's the sweet spot of this show? It will be a different procedural to Lucifer, that's for sure. The character of Lucifer was able to satirize this genre. This will be a lot more grounded, in that sense. I'm really excited about starting. I think it's going to be really interesting."

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski. Eriq La Salle is set as director and as an executive producer of the first episode.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!