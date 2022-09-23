Doom Patrol S04 Set for December; Welcome, Madeline Zima/Casey Brinke!

After things running relatively quiet for the past few months (time flies, you know), the buzz surrounding the fourth season of HBO Max's Doom Patrol continues to grow. When the series returns, the team unexpectedly travels to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, The team must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world? In about two weeks, Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, and Michelle Gomez will be at New York Comic Con (NYCC) for an exclusive discussion as well as a preview of what's to come during the fourth go-around. But before that happens, we have confirmation today that fans can expect Doom Patrol Season 4 to hit streaming screens this December. And along with the news came a hearty welcome to Madeline Zima, who is joining the cast this season in the role of Casey Brinke/Space Case, with comic book fans very familiar with Brinke's connection to Danny the Street.

Here's a look at the tweet from earlier today:

We're so excited to welcome Space Case to our weird ass family! 🪐 Madeline Zima comes to life as Casey Brinke in #DoomPatrol Season 4, returning to @hbomax THIS December! pic.twitter.com/M480xU5U4T — Doom Patrol (@DCDoomPatrol) September 23, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And just in case we've got you wanting a little more "doom" in your lives, here's a look back at the official trailer for Doom Patrol Season 3, and stay tuned for more production updates as work on the fourth season gets underway:

Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy's (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it.

Joining the cast this season were Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) as Madame Rouge; as for the Sisterhood of Dada, look for Micah Joe Parker (Into The Dark), Wynn Everett (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Miles Mussenden (The Good Lord Bird), Anita Kalathara (Room 104), and Gina Hiraizumi (Dynasty) joining the cast in recurring roles (with Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant, and Sebastian Croft guest-starring). HBO Max's Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.