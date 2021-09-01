Doom Patrol Season 3 Trailer: Madame Rouge, Sisterhood of Dada & More!

With Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Cyborg aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade) ready to fake it til they make it one more time starting Thursday, September 23, HBO Max is offering viewers a look at the official trailer for the third season of Doom Patrol. With matters of Life, Death, and Piffle Paffle to deal with following the fallout from last season, our dysfunctional family of heroes finds itself being asked a favor by Michelle Gomez's (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) Madame Rouge. If they had a spare moment and it wouldn't be any trouble, would they mind destroying the Sisterhood of Dada? Should they? Will it be as easy as it sounds? And why trust someone with a bit of a shoddy memory?

So without further a-"DaDa" (see how clever we are?), here's a look at the official trailer for Doom Patrol Season 3 (hitting HBO Max beginning September 23):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doom Patrol Season 3 | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuUFOmvyKo4)

Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy's (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doom Patrol Season 3 | Official Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzOth7VrzLo)

Joining the cast this season is Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) as Madame Rouge, with Sebastian Croft (Dampyr) and Ty Tennant (War of the Worlds) reportedly tackling the roles of Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland, the Dead Boy Detectives. As for the Sisterhood of Dada, look for Micah Joe Parker (Into The Dark), Wynn Everett (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Miles Mussenden (The Good Lord Bird), Anita Kalathara (Room 104), and Gina Hiraizumi (Dynasty) joining the cast in recurring roles (with Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant, and Sebastian Croft guest-starring). HBO Max's Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.