Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins S02E13 "Homeward Bound" Preview: Ducky Returns!

Adam Campbell's Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard returns in CBS's NCIS: Origins. Here's our updated preview for S02E13: "Homeward Bound."

Article Summary Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (Adam Campbell) returns in NCIS: Origins S02E13 for a high-stakes case.

Dr. Tango is arrested for stealing human remains, and Ducky helps the team prove his innocence.

Official episode summaries and more are available for S02E13 and S02E14.

Catch a first look at next week's S02E14, featuring a dramatic turn for K-9 agent Gary Callahan.

In tonight's episode of CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins, S02E13: "Homeward Bound," Adam Campbell's Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard jumps back to the prequel series from his heartbreaking guest appearance in the 500th episode of the flagship series last week. Ducky's return couldn't come soon enough, with Dr. Tango (Julian Black Antelope) needing his help in clearing his name. We've got an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks waiting for you below – along with an official overview and images for April 7th's S02E14: The Beautiful Ballad of Gary Callahan."

NCIS: Origins Season 2: S02E13 & S02E14 Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 13: "Homeward Bound" – When Dr. Tango (Julian Black Antelope) is arrested for stealing human remains from a national park, Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (Adam Campbell) returns to assist the team in proving his innocence. Written by Margarita Matthews and directed by Jessica Lowrey.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 14: "The Beautiful Ballad of Gary Callahan" – When the team's trusted K-9 agent, Gary Callahan, is critically wounded at a crime scene, NIS races to track down the culprit while a surprising pre-Pendleton chapter in Franks' life is revealed. Written by David J. North & Daniel J. Egbert and directed by Diana Valentine.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

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