Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Season 2 E12: "6:00 P.M." Sneak Peek; EP Wells on ICE Episode

Check out a new sneak peek at HBO Max's The Pitt S02E12: "6:00 P.M." and what EP John Wells had to say about last week's ICE storyline.

Article Summary Get an early sneak peek at The Pitt Season 2 Episode 12: "6:00 P.M." on HBO Max

EP John Wells discusses the production's approach to the ICE controversy in episode 11

Patrick Ball reveals insights about joining the cast and the impact of recent storylines

Creators and cast reflect on real-life ER challenges and the fallout of tough episodes

After an explosive and intense episode last week that is still being discussed and debated, we've got an early look at what's ahead this week with EP John Wells and series creator & showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring The Pitt S02E12: "6:00 P.M." Checking in with CBS Mornings earlier today, series star Patrick Ball discussed the hit series, joining the cast, getting his start in acting, and more. But at the top of the interview (waiting for you below), there was an exclusive clip that sees Ball's Dr. Langdon attempting to be a shoulder to lean on. After checking that out, stick around for what Wells had to share about tackling the controversy surrounding ICE and emergency rooms during S02E11: "5:00 P.M."

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 12: "6:00 P.M." Preview

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 12: "6:00 P.M." – After Dana springs into action to defend her new trainee, a clash with Robby reveals her true feelings about his upcoming sabbatical. Then, Mohan and King tend to an elderly couple in need of some extra help at home, Whitaker tackles a case from a shuttered rural hospital, and the team sees yet another July 4th fireworks victim. Written by Danny Hogan & R. Scott Gemmill and directed by Amanda Marsalis.

John Wells on HBO Max Series Tackling ICE Controversy

"Ok, time for you to go. You can see how busy this department is, right? You've been nothing but a distraction and a disruption since you've been here. I'm already short-staffed, and I just lost 5 nurses and half my environmental services team because you walked in. You know, patients come in here for help because they're either sick or injured. Documented or undocumented, they have a right to emergency care. TB, measles, fractures, none of it is getting treated because everybody is too scared to come in. But they come here anyway, but then it's too f***ing late. So please, for the love of God, can you please go wait in the room with your detail so I don't lose any more patients or staff?" Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, Wells discussed how the creative team approached telling the story.

"Just by trying to stay truthful to the people that we talked to who were going through the experiences in the hospitals where they work. Unfortunately, when there's any rumor that there might be ICE enforcement activity, true or untrue, many people don't seek medical care. Or if they're already in the hospital, they stand up and walk out. We heard stories of people where just a rumor alone meant that dozens of people left the facility who were in need of help. And if someone's there with an infectious disease and they leave, or they have an injury, that's likely to get progressively worse or much worse, or an emergency situation, that's not in the best interest of the community as a whole," Wells shared, noting that the episode was written before the killings of the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota.

He continued, "We were just trying to tell the very specific story of why it's not a good idea for these sorts of enforcement actions to happen near certain places in which all of our safety as a community can be compromised. We were just trying to stick with that story, and talked to people who'd had Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents bring people into their emergency rooms, and what happened when they did. We're just trying to be truthful. And if we can be truthful, it's not left or right, it's just our telling of what's factually happening without trying to take a side."

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

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