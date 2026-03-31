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Good Omens 3, Doctor Who/HBO Max & Euphoria: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Star Trek, Euphoria, YFN Spider-Man, Good Omens 3, Doctor Who, Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

Article Summary Latest on Good Omens 3: a new image was released - possibly a teaser/trailer this week?

Doctor Who/HBO Max rumors addressed, with insights from a Warner Bros. Discovery executive.

Euphoria Season 3 drops a new trailer hinting at intense drama and character shifts ahead.

TV updates on The Boys S5, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, WWE, Star Trek, and more.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys/"Vought Rising," Star Trek, WWE/AEW, Euphoria, The Rookie, The White Lotus, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Good Omens 3, Doctor Who/HBO Max, Daredevil: Born Again, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, March 31st, 2026:

The Boys S05: Final Season "Totally, Completely 100% Done": Kripke

Star Trek Backlash Sees "Project Hail Mary" Author Weir Offer Apology

Supergirl: Trailer Tomorrow, Clark Leaves A Voicemail In New TV Spot

WWE Raw Preview: Your Guide to Tonight's Pre-Mania MSG Madness

The Boys: Vought Rising: Wolk, Arnold, Randall & Willett Join Cast

Goldberg, Who Trashed AEW, Feels Disrespected by WWE Retirement

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E07 Preview: Denise Returns

CIA Returns Tonight: Here's Our S01E06: "Pledge of Allegiance" Preview

Euphoria Season 3 Official Trailer 2: We All Answer to Somebody

The Rookie: Here's Your Updated Preview for S08E13: "The Thinker"

The Boys Season 5 Sneak Peek: Hughie Explains Why He Keeps Hope Alive

Retired Man Finds Work as WrestleMania Greeter

The White Lotus: Heather Graham, Rosie Perez & More Set for Season 4

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 "Going Great": Trammell

Good Omens 3: Hail! Hail! The Gang's All Here! (Trailer This Week?)

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cast Video: Season 2 Date Reveal Tomorrow

Doctor Who: Warner Bros. Discovery Exec Responds to HBO Max Rumors

Daredevil: Born Again: Charlie Cox Makes His Foggy/Resurrection Pitch

Doctor Who, Star Trek Shade & The Boys/Ackles: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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