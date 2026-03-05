Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Our S02E12: "The G Word…" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S02E12: "The G Word and a Blaspheming Bimbo."

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E12: "The G Word and a Blaspheming Bimbo"

Mandy's live TV comment sparks trouble for her job, Georgie's business, and their family's reputation

Watch the official episode trailer plus multiple sneak peek clips ahead of tonight's broadcast

Catch an early overview of S02E13: "A Big Birthday and Tequila Shots," airing March 12

Who's in the mood for a brand new episode of Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage? Tonight, S02E12: "The G Word and a Blaspheming Bimbo," Mandy makes a comment on live television that could have the kind of repercussions a younger Sheldon nearly had when he seemingly promoted Communism while fighting to get the company that made his favorite bread back to its original taste. Along with an official overview and image gallery, we also have an episode trailer and a lineup of sneak peeks waiting for you below. In addition, we have an early look at the official overview for March 12th's S02E13: "A Big Birthday and Tequila Shots."

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E12 & S02E13 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 12: "The G Word and a Blaspheming Bimbo" – Mandy makes a controversial remark on live TV that puts her job, Georgie's business, and the family's reputation at risk. Story by Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 13: "A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job" – Mandy struggles to celebrate Georgie's 21st birthday after hitting a rough patch in her career. Story by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!