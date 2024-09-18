Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, Get Jiro

Get Jiro! Brian Tee Set to Lead Adult Swim's Anthony Bourdain Adapt

Brian Tee has joined Adult Swim's animated take on writers Anthony Bourdain & Joel Rose and artists Langdon Foss & Alé Garza's "Get Jiro!"

Over the summer, Adult Swim made a pretty big impact on the Annecy International Animation Festival – with return news for Smiling Friends and My Adventures with Superman and previews of new series such as Common Side Effects, Oh My God, Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, Ha Ha You Clown, Super Mutant Magic Academy, and Women Wearing Shoulder Pads. We also learned that Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka's (Sharper, Superstore) upcoming animated series take on writers Anthony Bourdain & Joel Rose with artists Langdon Foss & Alé Garza's "Get Jiro!" had found a home with the long-running, late-night programming block. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Brian Tee (Expats, Chicago Med) has been tapped as the lead voice actor on the adult animated series.

Produced for Adult Swim by Warner Bros. Animation, the half-hour animated series is set in a not-too-distant future L.A. where master chefs rule the town and people literally kill for a seat at the best restaurants. A mysterious sushi master named Jiro enters a bloody culinary war and begins to craft his recipe for revenge. If the series can come even close to matching the look and vibe of the DC/Vertigo graphic novels, then Adult Swim could have another Emmy-winning animated series on its hands – never a bad thing.

Adult Swim is the leader in adult animation and the #1 destination for young adults for over fifteen years, offering critically acclaimed, award-winning series such as Rick and Morty, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, The Eric Andre Show, SMILING FRIENDS, My Adventures with Superman, the upcoming series Women Wearing Shoulder Pads and Common Side Effects, and many more. Fan favorite anime block, Toonami, airs on Saturday nights and has expanded beyond acquisitions, producing original series including Ninja Kamui, FLCL, as well as series Uzumaki and Lazarus. Adult Swim airs nightly from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT) on its linear channel and reaches fans via Max.

