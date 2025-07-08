Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ghosts, NCIS, star trek

Ghosts, "Star Trek" Universe, NCIS: Tony & Ziva Set for SDCC 2025

Here's a look at what CBS Studios has planned for Ghosts, the "Star Trek" universe, and NCIS: Tony & Ziva during San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

If you're a fan of CBS's Ghosts, Paramount+'s "Star Trek" universe, or the "NCIS" franchise, and you're attending San Diego Comic-Con 2025 (SDCC 2025) later this month, you're really going to like what CBS Studios has planned. That's right, first-look panels, exclusive reveals, and some very cool fan experiences are on the way. Before we get to the panels and who's set to attend, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and NCIS: Tony & Ziva will also have featured activations at Paramount+'s The Lodge, the fan experience that transports guests into the worlds of their favorite movies and shows on Paramount+. The interactive takeover will be available during Comic-Con at Happy Does (340 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101), but an SDCC badge is not required to attend. In addition, NCIS: Tony & Ziva stars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly will take part in an exclusive autograph signing from 5:30-6:15 PM on Thursday, July 24. Eligible fans will be selected in advance through the SDCC 2025 Exclusives Portal.

Now, here's a look at the official overviews and lineup from CBS Studios for SDCC 2025:

NCIS: TONY & ZIVA panel in Indigo Ballroom: Fan-favorite characters Tony and Ziva are back in NCIS: TONY & ZIVA, the newest installment of the NCIS franchise coming to Paramount+ this September! The series fans have waited a decade for, finds Ziva and Tony reunited with their daughter Tali in Paris, only to be forced to go on the run across Europe after Tony's security company is attacked. Join series stars and executive producers Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly, and showrunner John McNamara for an action-packed exclusive look at the series and a panel discussion moderated by NCIS's Brian Dietzen. Thursday, July 24 , 3:00-4:00 PM, PT, Indigo Ballroom

"Star Trek" Universe panel in Hall H. The "Star Trek" Universe panel returns to San Diego, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with the cast and executive producers from the Paramount+ Original STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS and the upcoming new series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY. Plus, exclusive first looks, reveals, and surprises! Moderated by "Star Trek" legend Robert Picardo. Saturday, July 26 , 12:30-2:00 PM, PT, Hall H

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS cast members scheduled to appear include Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, and Paul Wesley alongside executive producers and co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY cast members scheduled to appear include Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, and Bella Shepard, along with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau.

GHOSTS panel in Ballroom 20. GHOSTS, one of television's top comedies on CBS and Paramount+, follows Samantha and Jay, a couple running a bed and breakfast that is inhabited by ghosts only Samantha can see and hear. Please join series stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Devan Chandler Long, and executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman for a lively and "spirited" panel conversation delving into the season four cliffhanger and what's to come in season five, moderated by actress and writer Punam Patel. Saturday, July 26 , 3:30-4:15 PM, PT, Ballroom 20

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!