Good Omens 3: Social Media Accounts Return, Drop Mysterious "1" Tease

Could we finally be getting official news or an announcement on Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring Good Omens 3?

Ever since the decision was made to wrap Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens with a 90-minute final episode instead of a full season after allegations by a number of women against Gaiman came to light, fans have been patiently waiting… and waiting… and waiting. While it's been nice to get some updates from Sheen and others along the way, it's the streaming series' social media accounts that have a lot of folks buzzing about possible news on Good Omens 3. Earlier today, The Good Omens Twitter/X and Instagram accounts came back to life after being in a kind of social media hibernation since 2024, but the post is a mystery.

We see Crowley (Tennant) and Aziraphale (Sheen) properly dressed and attempting an indiscreet back-and-forth over Heaven and Hell's recent dealings. Aside from that, the caption simply reads, "1 #GoodOmens." One day until we get an announcement, possibly even a teaser? Stay tuned…

Though there had been rumblings here and there regarding how post-production had been going, everyone remained in the dark as to when the final chapter would eventually hit our screens. While still not having a date to share, Sheen did confirm via social media in December 2025 that a screening of Good Omens 3 had taken place. "So this is a big bird saying – we had a screening last night. I laughed and I cried. There'll be bits you absolutely love and there'll be things you'll argue about of course. It should have been 6 episodes but it's not. Thank God for what it is. Brilliantly directed, beautiful performances, fantastic new looks, incredible work all round. And there's nightingales," Sheen shared, responding to an individual who posted that a "little bird" had told them that a screening for the cast and crew had taken place.

The decision came after reporting over the course of the past year from Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture, which cited allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual, with a Variety piece reporting that same month that Gaiman had contributed to the writing of Good Omens 3 but would not be involved with the production and would not be listed as an executive producer on the finale.

As reported by Bleeding Cool in October 2025, US District Judge James D. Peterson dismissed Scarlett Pavlovich's 2025 lawsuit against Gaiman, accusing him of sexual assault and human trafficking, citing that the case should be litigated in New Zealand, where the alleged events were alleged to have occurred, instead of Wisconsin. The court made clear it was not evaluating the truth of the allegations. After the decision was rendered, Pavlovich's legal team filed a motion to appeal. It's important to note that the case was dismissed without prejudice, giving Pavlovich the opportunity to refile in New Zealand. Should Gaiman refuse to be legally served, the case could be moved back to the U.S. and reopened.

