Impeachment: American Crime Story Teaser: President Clinton Calling

Next month, the third installment of FX and Ryan Murphy's award-winning anthology series, Impeachment: American Crime Story, will shine a spotlight on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal. Based on actual news reporting as well as Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the season will concern itself less with Clinton's (Clive Owen) perspective and more on telling the story through the eyes of Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). Last week saw the release of the official trailer (which you can check out below), while Sunday saw the release of the teaser "On Hold" that offers viewers a glimpse at the late-night calls between the POTUS Clinton and Lewinsky.

Here's your newest look at Impeachment: American Crime Story:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Crime Story – Impeachment | On Hold – Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOybwCBwoI4)

For a closer look at Feldstein, Paulson, Ashford, Owen, Edie Falco's First Lady Hillary Clinton, Billy Eichner's Matt Drudge, and more, here's your look at the official trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story, premiering exclusively on FX on September 7th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Impeachment: American Crime Story | Official Trailer | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtipQ3EsGWo)

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics, and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.

Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Clive Owen as President Clinton, Edie Falco as First Lady Hillary Clinton, Anthony Green as VP Al Gore, Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge, Cobie Smulders as conservative media pundit Ann Coulter, and Colin Hanks also star. Impeachment: American Crime Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. The series is a 20th Television and FX Productions production.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.