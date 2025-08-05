Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: invasion

Invasion Season 3 Official Trailer, Images: The Threat Has Evolved

Returning on Friday, August 22nd, here's the official Season 3 trailer for Simon Kinberg and David Weil's sci-fi drama series Invasion.

Article Summary Invasion Season 3 premieres August 22 on Apple TV+ with an intense new trailer and first-look images.

The alien threat evolves as characters unite for a mission to infiltrate the alien mothership.

New cast member Erika Alexander joins returning stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, and more.

Get a glimpse of high-stakes teamwork and the fight for humanity’s survival in this gripping season.

Apple TV+ and Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg ("X-Men" films, "Deadpool" films, The Martian) and David Weil's (Hunters) sweeping sci-fi drama series Invasion is set to return for its third season on Friday, August 22nd. To mark the occasion, the streaming service released the official Season 3 trailer (waiting for you above), a key art poster, and eight new preview images offering more clues to what's to come (along with the previously released official overview for the third season, all of which is waiting for you below). Along with returning cast members Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, and Enver Gjokaj, viewers will be introduced to new series regular Erika Alexander.

The Apple TV+ series Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. In season three, those perspectives collide for the first time, as the series' main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across our planet. It will take all our heroes working together, using all their experience and expertise, to save our species. New relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered, as our international cast of characters must become a team before it's too late.

Apple TV+'s Invasion is created by Kinberg and Weil, who also serve as executive producers alongside Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Dan Dietz, Katie O'Connell Marsh, and Nick Nantell. The first two seasons of the sci-fi drama are currently available on the streaming service. The first episode of the 10-episode third season debuts on Friday, August 22nd, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through October 24, 2025.

