Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: lego masters

LEGO Masters Season 5: Check Out Our Ep. 2: "Wedding Cakes" Preview

Host Will Arnett and judges Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett are back tonight with FOX's LEGO Masters Season 5 Episode 2: "Wedding Cakes."

After our teams had a chance last week in the season opener to "Rebuild the Galaxy" in a Star Wars-themed challenge, Ben & Michael walked away with the big win, while Ian & Sage also made an impression. Marcella & Krista found themselves at risk, while Nick & Kyndall said goodbye to the competition. That's where things stand heading into tonight's second round of FOX's LEGO Masters Season 5. This week, host Will Arnett and judges Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett challenge our teams to build a wedding cake in honor of the LEGO minifigure couple that they selected. Here's a look at what's ahead with S05E02: "Wedding Cakes":

LEGO Masters Season 5 Episode 2: "Wedding Cakes" Preview

LEGO Masters Season 5 Episode 2: "Wedding Cakes" – This week, teams of LEGO fanatics are tasked with building an outstanding wedding cake for some adorable LEGO minifigures who are about to get married! To kick off the big day, each team will randomly select a ring box that holds a minifigure couple for whom they must make their wedding cake. With only four hours to build, the teams must speak now or forever hold their pieces.

Hosted by actor and executive producer Will Arnett, hit unscripted series LEGO Masters returns this fall with an epic fourth season featuring a new batch of talented teams and unique themed-out episodes throughout the series. LEGO Masters brings imagination, design, and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges, and put their creativity and skills to the test. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges, such as a Cirque du Soleil challenge and an explosive volcano build, in the hopes of taking home a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters. For the first time in the show's history, the winning build will be transformed into a set and displayed at a LEGO flagship store.

FOX's LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday's Child, and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the LEGO Group. Executive Producers include Pip Wells, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the LEGO Group. Series host Will Arnett also serves as an Executive Producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!