NBC Done Smelling What Young Rock Was Cooking After 3 Seasons

Earlier today, NBC confirmed that series star & executive producer Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock is ending after three seasons.

Earlier today, we learned that NBC was making Dwayne Johnson's family sitcom Young Rock tap out after three seasons, joining fellow comedy series Grand Crew on the chopping block (with American Auto reportedly still on the bubble and the Wendi McLendon-Covey & David Alan Grier-starring comedy St. Denis Medical getting a green light). Comparing the third season's linear ratings with what the comedy series pulled during the previous season, there was quite a drop from Season 3 (about 1.4M viewers & a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to live + same-day Nielsen data) to Season 2 (an average of 2.23M viewers & a 0.39 rating).

Here's a look back at the trailer for the third season of NBC's Young Rock, which debuted its 13-episode season in November 2022, having wrapped up its finale run in February 2023:

The third season of "Young Rock" follows Dwayne Johnson as he navigates his meteoric rise from unknown wrestler to Hollywood superstar. Together, Dwayne and his unorthodox family face locker room politics, new rivalries and the perils of burgeoning fame as he finds his voice in the WWE as the Rock. Told through unbelievable stories from his own life, the show follows Dwayne's electrifying journey to the top and the colorful characters that keep him grounded – even as he sets his sights on ever-bigger arenas.

Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Fasitua Amosa, John Tui, and Matthew Willig starred in the NBC series. Created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang and inspired by Dwayne Johnson's life, Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz serve as executive producers. NBC's Young Rock is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions, and Fierce Baby Productions.

