NOS4A2 Season 2 Preview: Christmasland Didn't Pay Its "ConDead" Bill

With four episodes remaining this season, it would be way too easy to use an appropriate-yet-punny line like "In this week's episode of AMC and BBC America's NOS4A2, all roads lead to Christmasland," or something like that. Up to this point, Vic's (Ashleigh Cummings) been forced to spend too much time playing defense and trying to keep a number of fires at bay- and it's cost her dearly. Her son Wayne (Jason David) is now with Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) and Bing (Olafur Darri Olafsson) and though an unexpected "savior" may be able to buy the boy time, the sands of the hourglass continue to flow. But with this week's "Cripple Creek," Manx is going to have his own issues to deal with as Bing has a few more questions he needs him to answer. And as you're about to see in the sneak preview following the promo images, Christmasland is still having issues with its "ConDead" bill so Millie (Mattea Conforti's) visits the House on the Hill for answers

NOS4A2 season 2, episode 7 "Cripple Creek": Bing Partridge has some questions for Charlie Manx; Manx revisits his difficult childhood. Written by A. Rey Pamatmat.

Showrunner/executive producer Jami O'Brien, author/executive producer Joe Hill, and Quinto took to Comic-Con@Home discuss the road that's been traveled so far- and preview the horrors ahead in a new mid-season teaser. Before wrapping up, Quinto, O'Brien, and Hill offer viewers clues as to how the remaining season episodes will dive deeper into the horror and stretch our characters to their limits: "As bad as things seem, it can always get worse.":

NOS4A2's second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx. Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne's soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne's future.

Based on best-selling author Joe Hill's novel, who executive produces alongside series creator/showrunner Jami O'Brien (Fear the Walking Dead), NOS4A2 stars Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Mattea Conforti, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Jahkara J. Smith, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, and Jason David. AMC Studios produces in association with Tornante Television.