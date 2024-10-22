Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: olivia rodrigo, saturday night live, snl

Olivia Rodrigo Concert Special Trailer Spotlights "GUTS" World Tour

Hitting Netflix screens on October 29th, here's the official trailer, poster, and preview images for Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour.

Later this month, Olivia Rodrigo will finally be ready to spill her "GUTS." Relax, Netflix – no one has to lawyer-up or hold anyone's hair back – we're talking about the multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning singer bringing her concert tour to the streaming service for the concert special Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour on October 29th. "I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans," Rodrgio shared. "For those of you who didn't get a chance to rock out in person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!" Along with a new key art poster and promo images, Netflix released the official trailer for the upcoming special – and we have that waiting for you above.

Filmed at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the special will take viewers on-stage and behind the scenes with Rodrigo and her team as their massive, sold-out concert tour makes its way around the world. With the tour set to finally wrap in March 2025, Rodrigo has performed in North America, Europe, the UK, Asia, and Australia in support of her second album, GUTS ("Vampire," "Bad Idea, Right?," and "Get Him Back!"). Netflix's Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour is directed by James Merryman and produced by BLINK Inc. – in association with Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films. John Janick, Steve Berman, and Sam Wrench executive-produce – alongside producers Aleen Keshishian, Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Zack Morgenroth, and Merryman.

SNL: Adam Driver Inspires Olivia Rodrigo, Teen Heartthrobs & More

It was back in December 2023 when host Adam Driver (Ferrari) & musical guest Olivia Rodrigo took to the stages of NBC's Saturday Night Live for the second-to-last shows of the year. Heading into the weekend, Driver and Rodrigo were joined by SNL star Heidi Gardner. In the first promo, Gardner and Rodrigo revealed the inspiration behind "Driver's License" to Adam Driver. Following that, the issue of who's a "teen heartthrob" gets awkwardly clarified. Finally, Gardner needs rescuing from bad wordplay/pun hell – but will they throw her a lifeline?

