Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: academy awards, oscars

Oscars: Conan O'Brien Is Academy Awards' "Golden Boy" in New Key Art

Oscars host Conan O'Brien is looking quite "golden" in a new key art poster and more in this update on ABC and Hulu's 97th Oscars broadcast.

With a little less than a month to go until the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' (AMPAS) 97th Oscars hit ABC and Hulu (streaming live for the first time ever) screens live on Sunday, March 2, 2025, we've got some updates to pass along. First up, Academy Award-winners Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Emma Stone have been announced as the first wave of Oscars presenters. Of course, we couldn't forget about Emmy-winning comedian, writer, producer, former late-night host, and all-around comedy icon Conan O'Brien, our ringmaster for the night's festivities.

"America demanded it, and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars," O'Brien shared in a statement when the news first hit. With the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood as the event's home base and broadcast to more than 200 territories worldwide, this marks O'Brien's first time hosting the big awards gig – with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel hosting the previous two seasons. We're getting a look at the first official key art poster for the televised/streamed ceremony, and let's just say that O'Brien's hair isn't just looking great – it's downright "golden." Following the key art poster, we also have a look at the production team for this year's Oscars – including the writers, director, and more.

Behind the scenes, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced who will join their overall production team. Rob Paine returns as co-executive producer, and Taryn Hurd and Sarah Levine Hall return as producers. Supervising choreographer Mandy Moore and lighting designers Bob Dickinson and Noah Mitz are also rejoining the team. Producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney are joining the team for the first time. Writers for this year's show include O'Brien, Amberia Allen, José Arroyo, Josh Comers, Dan Cronin, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Berkley Johnson, Ian Karmel, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Matt O'Brien, Agathe Panaretos, and Mike Sweeney. Hamish Hamilton will direct the ceremony, with production designs from Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley and Michael Bearden serving as the musical director.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!