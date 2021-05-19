Peacemaker: James Gunn's Spoiler Finger Goes +1; We Can See John Cena

So the last time we checked in with Peacemaker series creator, writer, and director James Gunn, it was about a week ago when he jumped on IG Stories to field some questions from fans. Along with some very kind words about series star John Cena's improve skills, Gunn also gave fans the heads up that the series is expected to hit HBO Max screens in January 2022- definitely a win-win winning combination as updates go. This time around, Gunn is sharing a live, at-this-very-moment image from filming but the image on the monitor is so important that Gunn needed to call in some serious security back-up. That's right… The Spoiler Finger is back! But when it's a job this big, even the best know when to call in back-up. That's right, it's The Spoiler Finger and… The Spoiler Finger II (and yes, we already beat you to the "Electric Boogaloo" joke).

Here's a look at Gunn's post, where it's clear that even twice The Spoiler Finger power than usual, there's just something about Cena's steely glare that's just too impossible to contain:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and John Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante.

In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."