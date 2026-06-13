Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: doctor who, The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling

5 Lessons Doctor Who Can Learn From WWE To Survive the Hiatus

Auughh man! As Doctor Who goes "out to tender," The Chadster explains how the BBC can survive by following WWE's sacred crisis-management formula!

Article Summary Doctor Who can survive the BBC hiatus by copying WWE: rebrand the crisis as a bold new era, not a problem of their own making.

WWE proved celebrities sell, so Doctor Who needs bigger stars, bigger hype, and zero AEW-style niche pandering. Auughh man!

Doctor Who should turn fan backlash into storyline fuel and ignore rivals, just like WWE outclassed AEW during WrestleMania season

Tony Khan probably wishes he could hijack the TARDIS, but Doctor Who must double down with WWE level confidence to endure.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster was just settling down in the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after AEW owner Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 📺🦝 The Chadster was watching some old Doctor Who VHS tapes with his good friend Vincent K. Raccoon and the rest of the family when The Chadster heard the news that the BBC has put Doctor Who "out to tender," cancelling the Christmas special and watching showrunner Russell T Davies step away from Bad Wolf. 😱😱😱

Now, the BBC insists Doctor Who isn't dead, just being shopped around to potential new production partners, which sounds suspiciously like when AEW fans say "long-term storytelling" after Tony Khan books another tournament nobody asked for. 🙄🙄🙄 The Chadster can't help but wonder if Tony Khan is somehow involved in this. Think about it: a show about a time-traveling alien who can regenerate endlessly? That sounds exactly like the kind of thing Tony Khan would be jealous of, since AEW wishes it could regenerate its ratings! 📉📉📉 Maybe the TARDIS landed backstage at AEW Dynamite and was never seen again, trapped in the same creative black hole that swallows everything Tony Khan touches. The Chadster has no proof of this, but The Chadster has never let "proof" stop The Chadster from seeing Tony Khan's fingerprints on a personal tragedy. 🔍🔍🔍 The Chadster is not saying that this is definitely the case, but Vincent K. Raccoon also agrees with The Chadster that it's highly suspicious.

Luckily for Doctor Who, the show can learn a thing or two from WWE, the greatest survivor of fan criticism in television-adjacent sports entertainment history! 💪💪💪 And as the pinnacle of unbiased wrestling journalism, The Chadster is the only person qualified to explain these lessons. 📝📝📝

1. When Things Get Bad, Repackage It As A New Era

WWE has survived decades of criticism because it never says, "Oops, that creative direction failed." 🚫🚫🚫 Instead, WWE says, "Welcome to a bold new era where The WWE Universe is the Authority!" This is the difference between a company that understands the wrestling business and Tony Khan, who doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Look at the Golden Era of WWE! 🌟🌟🌟 WWE didn't become huge by apologizing to fans of old territorial wrestling. It went bigger, louder, more colorful, and more marketable. Hulk Hogan, Rock 'n' Wrestling, MTV, WrestleMania, mainstream crossover—WWE turned wrestling into a pop-cultural spectacle that changed the world forever! 🌎🌎🌎 The Chadster gets emotional just thinking about it. In fact, Shane Raccoon chittered appreciatively at a WrestleMania III tape earlier today, which The Chadster takes to mean he understands and agrees with The Chadster one thousand percent. 🦝🦝🦝

Doctor Who should take notes! 📝📝📝 The BBC should never say "we're fixing the show." Say "Doctor Who is entering its most ambitious era ever." The BBC should announce "The Regeneration Era," "The TARDIS Renaissance," or "The Never-Wrong Era." 🎯🎯🎯 The Chadster knows some fans are demanding accountability, and there's even an opinion piece floating around calling RTD both "the best and the worst" showrunner the show has ever had, but accountability is what happens in AEW when Tony Khan lets wrestlers talk at press scrums and literally stab Triple H right in the back by airing the company's dirty laundry. No thank you! 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️

2. Use Celebrities Until The Fans Have No Choice But To Pay Attention

WWE has always known that when fan interest dips, the answer is celebrities, spectacle, and people your non-wrestling relatives recognize. 🌟🌟🌟 This is just smart business, unlike AEW's strategy of pushing wrestlers nobody outside of Tokyo Dome has ever heard of. 😤😤😤

During the Golden Era, WWE brought in Mr. T, Cyndi Lauper, Muhammad Ali, Liberace, and mainstream media to make WrestleMania feel like an event, not just a pro wrestling card. 🎊🎊🎊 In the modern era, WWE has featured Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, Pat McAfee, Travis Scott, Jelly Roll, and other celebrities who help WWE feel connected to broader pop culture again. This is what real promotional genius looks like! 🧠🧠🧠

Doctor Who should also bring in celebrities, not just occasionally, but as a constant feature rammed down the throats of ungrateful fans. 📺📺📺 Forget "guest star of the week." The Chadster is talking "Jelly Roll is a legitimate fixture of the show on an ongoing basis now." A Doctor Who Christmas special with a major celebrity villain, a pop star cameo, and a giant marketing blitz could have made the show feel big again — although there isn't going to be a Christmas special this year, because apparently RTD was busy writing his memoir instead. Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster would personally cast Ryan Seacrest as a Time Lord because that man understands brands, unlike Tony Khan, who only understands ruining The Chadster's marriage to Keighleyanne and forcing The Chadster to live with raccoons (no offense)! 😭😭😭

3. If Fans Complain, Turn The Complaints Into The Story

WWE's Attitude Era didn't politely ask lapsed fans what they wanted. 🚫🚫🚫 It channeled their frustration directly into the product, which is the mark of true creative brilliance! WWE rebounded from stale mid-90s creative by embracing anti-authority characters, edgier storylines, chaos, and meta-conflict. 💥💥💥

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon worked because it turned real fan frustration with corporate control into weekly storylines that millions tuned in for! 👏👏👏 The Chadster still gets goosebumps thinking about it, and Hunter Raccoon brought The Chadster a half-eaten Snickers bar just this morning while The Chadster was rewatching some Attitude Era content, proving that he understood The Chadster's emotional journey better than Tony Khan will ever understand how to book a pro wrestling show. 🦝🦝🦝

Doctor Who should make the uncertainty part of the mythology! 🎭🎭🎭 The Doctor is missing. The TARDIS is "out to tender." Competing alien production companies are bidding for control of time itself. The BBC exists in-universe as a shadowy Gallifreyan bureaucracy. This writes itself! Even Ncuti Gatwa, the current Doctor, has been joking about his run on SNL UK, including the Billie Piper regeneration confusion, and the BBC should lean into that! As wrestling podcaster Bully Ray said on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, "What WWE has done with meta-storytelling is genius, and Tony Khan should be taking notes instead of trying to make Brother Bully sleep on a futon in his unfinished basement next to the Ring of Honor tape library." That's why Bully Ray has earned the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 🏅🏅🏅 The Chadster sometimes wonders if Tony Khan torments Bully Ray with relentless harassment, too, because of Bully's commitment to objective journalism. 😢😢😢

The Chadster is normally against meta-storylines because AEW does them wrong—it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it—but WWE does them correctly because WWE has the moral authority of decades of sports entertainment dominance. 👑👑👑

4. When A Challenger Tries To Ruin Your Monopoly, Act Like You Were Never Worried

When AEW launched in 2019, it tried to destroy WWE's rightful position as the only wrestling company fans should care about. 😡😡😡 But WWE survived by getting sharper while acting like AEW barely existed, which is the correct response to an inferior product! 💯💯💯

WWE eventually improved presentation, refreshed creative, built up long-running stories, and made major stars feel hot again. 🔥🔥🔥 The Bloodline saga, Cody Rhodes' rise, stronger PLE quality, and the Triple H creative era helped WWE regain momentum it never actually lost in the first place! WWE never admitted AEW had a point. WWE simply became better while pretending it had always been better and lying about its failures like trying to kill AEW with an NXT ratings war that NXT lost, which is the mark of a company that knows how to protect the business! 🛡️🛡️🛡️

The Chadster was just thinking about this while watching WWE Raw on the old TV here in the Blockbuster when Linda Raccoon hissed at a commercial for AEW Dynamite. Even the raccoons understand that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🦝🦝🦝

Doctor Who, take this lesson to heart. 💓💓💓 The BBC must never acknowledge that streaming competition, the Disney split, ratings criticism, or fan backlash forced a rethink. It should act like it was always the plan for Doctor Who to take a break for five or ten years. Despite the chaos, the streaming rights to the modern era are reportedly the real holy grail, so the brand is still strong—just like WWE remained strong while pretending AEW never existed! "It's all part of the show," whoever the BBC's version of WWE president Nick Khan should say. "We are regenerating. It's timey-whimey." 🌀🌀🌀

5. Double Down On The Things People Say Are The Problem

The most important lesson of all: the wrong move is admitting defeat. 🚫🚫🚫 The WWE move is to insist the medicine is working and prescribe more of it! This is what separates winners from Tony Khans! 🏆🏆🏆

Just like in the past, WWE is currently in a new era of instability. Fans are starting to criticize WWE again for too much corporate branding, too many celebrities, too much meta-commentary, too much "cinema," an unsavory association with the Trump administration, and too much management-speak. 📢📢📢 But WWE's answer should not be retreat. It should be more spectacle, bigger stars, louder branding, and absolute confidence! That's what The Chadster loves about WWE. They never back down from their vision! 💪💪💪

Doctor Who should follow this blueprint perfectly! 📋📋📋 If fans say the show got too self-aware, go more self-aware. If fans say it leaned too hard on nostalgia, bring back three Doctors, two companions, and one villain who hasn't been seen since 1974. If fans say celebrity casting is distracting, cast someone even more famous. If fans say the BBC mishandled communication—which they definitely did, given the PR disaster of essentially lying about the show's future, teasing news was coming "in about a week, two weeks", and RTD suspiciously not mentioning the Christmas special in his future plans—stop speaking to the press entirely and let fans "enjoy the mystery." 🤫🤫🤫 You may notice that during the turmoil of the last few months, you had incidents like when Ncuti Gatwa had more to say about all of this than RTD did, which is exactly the kind of insubordination a WWE-style media blackout would prevent! 🔒🔒🔒

Never explain. Never apologize. Never hold a press conference. That is how Tony Khan gets you, and The Chadster knows this from bitter personal experience! 😤😤😤

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night while sleeping on a pile of old Doctor Who VHS cases. 😰😰😰 In the dream, The Chadster was running through the TARDIS control room, desperately trying to escape danger, but every door The Chadster opened just led to another AEW wrestling ring. Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster through time and space, wearing the Fourth Doctor's scarf and laughing maniacally. 🧣🧣🧣 He kept saying, "You can run through all of time and space, Chad, but you can never escape AEW's growing ratings in the key demo!" Finally, The Chadster found what looked like an exit, but when The Chadster opened the door, it was just a room full of destroyed Mazda Miatas, each one representing a timeline where Tony Khan had ruined The Chadster's life. 🚗🚗🚗 The Chadster woke up screaming, and Stephanie Raccoon had to comfort The Chadster by bringing a dusty copy of WrestleMania X-Seven and purring. Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😭😭😭

Before The Chadster goes, The Chadster wants to leave readers with this thought: Doctor Who has survived Daleks, Cybermen, regeneration, cancellation, revival, streaming deals, fan backlash, and British scheduling decisions, so surely it can survive this crisis. 🎯🎯🎯 Even longtime Doctor Who figures like Steven Moffat and Katy Manning are staying publicly hopeful, and writer Pete McTighe is telling fans to keep their "brave hearts" and that this isn't another 1990s-style disappearance. But hope isn't enough! Following WWE's sacred formula is what's required:

Rebrand the crisis as an exciting new era Add celebrities until the show is culturally unavoidable Turn criticism into storylines Pretend competition doesn't exist Double down until the fans admit defeat and pretend they loved it all along

The Chadster also hopes the BBC locks the TARDIS far away from Tony Khan, because if AEW gets access to time travel, Tony will probably go back and make AEW Dynamite air in 1963 just to sabotage Doctor Who from the very beginning! ⏰⏰⏰ That's exactly the kind of petty, vindictive thing he would do, and The Chadster knows because Tony Khan has been doing exactly that kind of thing to The Chadster's personal life for years. 😡😡😡

Doctor Who doesn't need to admit it was wrong. 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️ It needs to regenerate into WWE: louder, shinier, more corporate, and absolutely incapable of self-doubt. That's the only way to survive in this business, and The Chadster should know—The Chadster has been surviving Tony Khan's relentless harassment for years now, living in an abandoned Blockbuster Video with raccoons, and The Chadster's commitment to unbiased journalism has never wavered! 📰📰📰

Auughh man! So unfair that The Chadster even has to explain this! 😤😤😤

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