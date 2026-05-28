Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: ai, Jorge R. Gutiérrez

Jorge R. Gutierrez Responds to AI Backlash: "Cautious as Possible"

Jorge R. Gutierrez (The Book of Life) responded to being called out over Amazon Web Services and Amazon MGM Studios' GenAI Creators’ Fund.

Article Summary Amazon Web Services and Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the GenAI Creators’ Fund, spotlighting AI animation on Prime Video.

Prime Video greenlit three animated series, including Jorge R. Gutierrez’s Punky Duck, powered by Amazon’s AI platform.

Gutierrez’s involvement sparked AI backlash, with critics questioning the Book of Life creator’s stance on artists’ rights.

Responding to criticism, Gutierrez said he will be “as cautious as possible” and wants artists, not AI, driving tech.

On Wednesday, the GenAI Creators' Fund, a new joint venture between Amazon Web Services and Amazon MGM Studios, announced that Prime Video had given the green light to three animated series: Cupcake & Friends from BuzzFeed Studios; Love, Diana Music Hunters from creator Albie Hecht; and Punky Duck from creator Jorge R. Gutierrez. Powered by Project Nara, the tech is described as Amazon MGM Studios' "purpose-built AI production platform for cinematic storytelling," used exclusively by Amazon MGM Studios and those creators selected for the new creators' fund. It probably comes as no surprise that more than a few folks weren't too thrilled to hear that Amazon was funding such a huge push to stomp on artists' rights and their works. What surprised a whole lot of folks was seeing Gutierrez's name involved with the program and how enthusiastic the writer & director of The Book of Life was about it during Amazon's "AI on the Lot" event.

As someone with a history of speaking up for artists to get the respect they deserve and more control over their art, the news was seen as an about-face on the artist's part. Shortly after the news hit and reactions began rolling in, Gutierrez issued a statement regarding his involvement. "It's a big experiment for me, and I will be as cautious as possible with AI. Artists driving tech, and not the other way around, is my goal," Gutierrez offered to Cartoon Brew, looking to explain how he plans to use the project's technology. "I've been developing things at most legacy studios for years, and 'Punky Duck,' to my complete surprise, went to greenlight in two months from my first pitch. Cautiously optimistic of what we can accomplish with the support of Amazon MGM Studios. Taking a chance on an original feels like a miracle these days!"

Heading into Thursday, Gutierrez followed up with a post to his fans: "I understand a lot of you are happy for me and a lot of you are really angry at me for experimenting with AI at Amazon. I'm going to leave the comments open so you can get it all out and hopefully feel better. Any death threats will be reported. Anyone threatening Sandra and my son Luka, I will report those too. Come at me all you want and need, just leave my family alone."

I understand a lot of you are happy for me and a lot of you are really angry at me for experimenting with AI at Amazon. I'm going to leave the comments open so you can get it all out and hopefully feel better. Any death threats will be reported. Anyone threatening Sandra and my… — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) May 28, 2026

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