Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Teaser Dials Up The Action

Returning on December 10th, the new teaser for Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 isn't lacking in action and intrigue.

Article Summary Disney+ drops a new teaser for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, showcasing intense action and intrigue

The teaser was unveiled during Disney’s holiday spectacular ahead of the December 10th streaming premiere

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover embark on new quests based on Rick Riordan’s The Sea of Monsters

Monsters and mythic dangers await as Camp Half-Blood faces threats from Kronos and the Sea of Monsters

As we near the one-week mark before the second season premiere of Disney+'s Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri-starring Percy Jackson and the Olympians on December 10th, fans of the streaming service's adaptation of bestselling author Rick Riordan's works are getting a fresh look at what's to come. If you're looking for action and intrigue, look no further than the teaser waiting for you below, released on Monday night during Disney's big holiday spectacular event.

Here's a look at the most recent teaser for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, followed by some recent looks at the streaming series' return:

Wherever they go, monsters follow. Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres December 10 on Disney+ and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/f2iAOJRfND — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) December 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at ABC News' Sam Champion speaking with some of the folks from the hit Disney+ series during the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last week:

The second season will see Percy Jackson (Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Simhadri) take on a new run of adventures based on bestselling author Rick Riordan's novel The Sea of Monsters. In the new season, Percy returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing; he learns he has a cyclops for a brother (Tyson), Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos (Nick Boraine). Percy's journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.

After Camp Half-Blood's protective border is breached, Percy embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend, Grover, and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse (Goodjohn), and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy's survival becomes essential to stopping Luke (Bushnell), the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

Guest stars for the second season include Tamara Smart (Thalia), Rosemarie DeWitt (C.C.), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Toby Stephens (Poseidon), Courtney B. Vance (Zeus), Andra Day (Athena), Adam Copeland (Ares), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus" aka "Mr. D), Glynn Turman (Chiron aka Mr. Brunner), Timothy Simons (Tantalus), Sandra Bernhard (Anger, the Gray Sisters), Margaret Cho (Wasp, the Gray Sisters), Kristen Schaal (Tempest, the Gray Sisters), Beatrice Kitsos (Alison Sims), Aleks Paunovic (Polyphemus), Kevin Chacon (Chris Rodriguez), and Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson). Stemming from 20th Television, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive-produced by Jon Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Gotham Group), Bert Salke, Jeremy Bell (The Gotham Group), D.J. Goldberg (The Gotham Group), James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson.

