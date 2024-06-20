Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, genndy tartakovsky, primal

Primal Season 3 "Is Moving Along Great;" Tartakovsky "Super Excited"

Genndy Tartakovsky had a quick but very positive update to pass along regarding how work on Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 is going.

Adult Swim had a lot to offer during its 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival earlier this month, dropping news on a number of new and returning series. One of major headlines coming out of the session was Emmy Award winner Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) announcing work on a new series, Heist Safari (more on that in a minute). But that wasn't all, because this year's festival marked the one-year anniversary of the announcement that Tartakovsky would be returning with a 10-episode third season of "Primal" – and there was a proper key art graphic on display to let fans know that no one's forgotten about the animated series' highly anticipated return.

Speaking with Animation Magazine in support of the complete Dexter's Laboratory series getting a DVD release later this month, Tartakovsky offered a quick update on how things are progressing with the third season. After noting that his 2-D animated film Fixed is finished and that they're "just trying to figure out the release situation," Tartakovsky added that "the third season of 'Primal' is moving along great, and I'm super excited about that."

So what can viewers expect from Heist Safari? The 10-episode comedy-robbery series (which Tartakovsky notes will have a musical vibe to it) spotlights three brother frogs – neurotic Issac, control freak James, neurotic Issac, and delusional little George, whose belief in his brilliance doesn't quite match up with the reality of the situation. Reunited at their father's funeral, the brothers are hit with a major condition that their late father put on his will – if they want their inheritance, they're going to have to work together to steal what's inside a bank's Vault #88.

Standing in their way – aside from the police/wildebeests? The side deals that each brother cut to get some help – with a Japanese yakuza tiger, a Russian mafia hippo, and an Italian gorilla mobster looking for the frogs to pay up. "This whole show came to me because of how quick media is getting. We're all flicking through entertainment this quickly. And so asked myself: How can I do a show that's fast and intense but is going to trap you so that you can't click past it," Tartakovsky explained, noting that each episode will done as just a single shot, the overall story itself not being told in chronological, and the series will have an EDM score.

