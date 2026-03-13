Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country S01E12 Preview; New "Fire Country" Crossover Details

Along with our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Sheriff Country, S01E12 "Plus One," we have info on April 3rd's Fire Country crossover.

Article Summary Sheriff Country S01E12 sees Mickey and Boone battle chaos from a lethal batch of synthetic weed in Edgewater.

Cassidy digs deeper into her sister’s disappearance as new clues come to light amid the unfolding crisis.

Major Fire Country and Sheriff Country crossover event set for April 3rd with intertwined storylines.

Fire Country stars Max Thieriot, Diane Farr, and Jules Latimer will guest star in the explosive crossover.

We've got two big updates regarding CBS's Sheriff Country to pass along that we think you'll like. First up, Mickey (Morena Baccarin), Boone (Matt Lauria), and the sheriff's department attempt to shut down the spread of a deadly batch of synthetic weed before it's too late in tonight's episode, S01E12: "Plus One." But that's not all! We've also added official overviews and images for April 3rd's massive Fire Country/Sheriff Country crossover – and that's all waiting for you below:

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 12 "Plus One" Preview

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 12 "Plus One" – When a violent home invasion turns out to be the result of a deadly batch of synthetic weed sweeping through Edgewater, Mickey and Boone race to contain the chaos. Meanwhile, Cassidy uncovers disturbing new clues in her sister's disappearance case. Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Melissa Carter.

Fire Country/Sheriff Country Crossover Event (April 3rd):

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 13: "The Finest" – After a mysterious school bus explosion leaves nine students missing, Sheriff Mickey Fox and Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone must set aside their personal conflicts and unite their departments to try and crack the case. Fire Country stars Max Thieriot, Diane Farr, and Jules Latimer guest-star. Written by Seth Harrington & Matt Lopez and directed by Ed Ornelas.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 13: "The Bravest" – With the clock ticking and the fate of nine missing students on the line, firefighter Bode Leone and Deputy Nathan Boone must risk it all in order to save innocent lives. Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown guest star. Written by Barbara Kaye Friend & David Gould, and directed by Bill Purple.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

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