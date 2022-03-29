Shining Girls Trailer Finds Shifting Realities Haunting Elisabeth Moss

Less than 48-hours after making movie history by being the first streaming service to win the Academy Award for Best Picture (CODA), Apple TV+ is turning its attention back to its winning television ways with the release of the official trailer for the highly-anticipated series Shining Girls. Based on Lauren Beukes' best-selling novel and starring & executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Elisabeth Moss, the gripping metaphysical thriller follows Moss' newspaper archivist, who partners with a reporter (Wagner Moura) to solve a murder that mirrors her own traumatic assault. But as the cases become more and more linked, personal traumas and blurred realities reveal an evil more timeless than anyone imagined. Along with Moss and Moura, the cast also includes Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman, Jamie Bell, and more- as you're about to see in this impressive look that proves what a difference a trailer can have on a series because Shining Girls is definitely now on our radar.

With the Apple TV+ series premiering its first three episodes (followed by weekly one-episode drops every Friday) on Friday, April 29, here's a look at the official trailer for Shining Girls. Where things change just like that. And then it happens again… and again… and again…

Based on Lauren Beukes' best-selling novel, "Shining Girls" follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker's identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby's blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead.

Apple TV+'s Shining Girls is adapted for television and executive produced by showrunner Silka Luisa, who also serves as showrunner. Moss stars, directs & executive produces through Love and Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, and Michael Hampton executive produce through Appian Way. Michelle MacLaren directs and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs for MacLaren Entertainment. Daina Reid directs and executive produces. Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga also serve as executive producers.