Solar Opposites Season 6 Sneak Peeks: Things Get a Little Nutty

The fam has a strange problem to deal with in these two new sneak peeks at Hulu and EPs Mike McMahan & Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites Season 6.

Article Summary Solar Opposites Season 6 premieres October 13 on Hulu, marking the animated show’s final chapter.

Korvo and the gang tackle life on a budget after their diamond-making machine is destroyed.

Two new sneak peek clips reveal hilarious and bizarre alien problems rocking the family.

The epic Wall storyline prepares for a shocking and thrilling conclusion this season.

When EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites hits Hulu screens on October 13th for its sixth and final season, Korvo (Dan Stevens), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and The Pupa (Sagan McMahan) will have to deal with their mission on Earth coming to an end. Once their alien diamond-making machine gets destroyed, the fam will face their greatest challenge yet: living their expensive lives on a budget. When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain… but will they like who they find, in each other and in themselves? In addition, the epic story of the people of The Wall will lead to a thrilling and shocking conclusion.

To help set the mood, Hulu has passed along two sneak peeks at the animated series' final run. In the first, something very strange goes down with Korvo during movie night. Following that, the others learn the hard way that Korvo isn't the only one who has the problem…

With the series getting an official trailer at the end of last month, it seems only fitting that "The Wall" gets its own spotlight, right? Especially one that features… a shocking return! Here's a look at the epic final trailer for "The Wall," followed by a previous look at the final season released during the summer:

Hulu's Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV junk food and fun stuff. Along with Stevens, Middleditch, Mack, and Giambrone, the sixth and final season will see a guest star lineup that includes Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, and Beck Bennett.

Hulu's Solar Opposites is executive-produced by Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel, and Sydney Ryan. The animated series is produced by 20th Television Animation. All five seasons (including a Christmas special, two Halloween specials, and a Valentine's Day special) are now available to stream on Hulu and Netflix.

