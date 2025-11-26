Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park Returns Tonight! S28E04: "Turkey Trot" Tackles Thanksgiving

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park returns to Comedy Central tonight! Here's the overview and preview images for S28E04: "Turkey Trot."

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park returns to Comedy Central tonight, and we now have an overview and preview images to help offer some insight into what we can expect. In S28E04: "Turkey Trot," it seems "the town's annual Turkey Trot turns chaotic when Cartman uses questionable cutting-edge science to win the race." Here's a look at the images that were also released:

South Park Creators on Trump Focus: "Politics Became Pop Culture"

Parker and Stone had some interesting things to say about the long-running animated series's focus on Trump and its use of political satire during a recent interview with The New York Times. "It's not that we got all political. It's that politics became pop culture," Parker noted during the NYT interview, explaining why the Comedy Central series made a harder shift toward political satire. Adding to that was the growing vibe within the media community that pushing back against Trump was too "taboo" to consider. "Trey and I are attracted to that like flies to honey. Oh, that's where the taboo is? Over there? OK, then we're over there," Stone added.

Although some criticize the duo and the show for having a left-leaning perspective, Parker views the show's creators as walking a middle ground, targeting issues on both sides of the political aisle. "We're just very down-the-middle guys. Any extremists of any kind we make fun of. We did it for years with the woke thing. That was hilarious to us. And this is hilarious to us," Parker explained. But with the line between politics and pop culture all but nonexistent at this point, Parker knows that "there's no getting away from this" – and that means the show can't ignore it. "It's like the government is just in your face everywhere you look," he shared. "Whether it's the actual government or whether it is all the podcasters and the TikToks and the YouTubes and all of that, and it's just all political and political because it's more than political. It's pop culture."

Though noting that there will be a point when Parker and Stone are "sick of" having Trump and his lackeys getting the show's spotlight, it won't be happening anytime soon. "You know, next year will be different. If there's one thing we know, it is that our show will be a lot longer than theirs," Parker said, before ending with a line that echoes when Kyle had to share with Stan and Kenny at the end of the most recent episode. "So, we just got to do this for now," he added.

