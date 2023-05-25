Succession Series Finale: Brian Cox Believes Logan Roy Died Too Soon With HBO's Succession series finale hitting this weekend, Brian Cox is sharing his thoughts on the timing of Logan Roy's death.

With only days to go until the series finale of HBO & Jesse Armstrong's Succession hits our screens, it would be an understatement to say that fans have put just about every possibility into play about how things are going to end up when the dust settles. Ahead of Sunday night's "With Open Eyes" (directed by Mark Mylod and written by Armstrong), series star Brian Cox is sharing his thoughts on an important, game-changing moment from the season – the death of Logan Roy. During an interview on BBC Two's Amol Rajan Interviews, Cox shares that he now thinks it was "ultimately too early" to kill off the family patriarch – believing the fifth or sixth episode would've been a better call than S04E03 "Connor's Wedding." Cox shared, "I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected. You know, I felt a little bit like all the work I've done, and finally, I'm going to, you know, end up as an ear on a carpet of a plane."

Here's a look at the preview for this Sunday's series finale, "With Open Eyes," followed by a look back at the emotional firestorm that was the season's & series' penultimate episode, "Church and State":

A Look at HBO's Succession Season 4

The fourth season cast for HBO's Succession includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. The newest additions to the cast this season are Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Returning cast includes Dagmara Domińczyk (Karolina Novotney), Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Mattson), Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini), Juliana Canfield (Jess Jordan), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Naomi Pierce), Hope Davis (Sandi Furness), Cherry Jones (Nan Pierce), Justin Kirk (Congressman Jeryd Mencken), Stephen Root (Future Freedom Summit Organizer Ron Petkus), Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion). Created by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, the series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!