The Boys Season 5 Listed to Start Production This – Wait, What?!?

A new production list has work on The Boys Season 5 kicking off this April - which was not only surprising but also raised a question or two.

As you can tell from the headline, this wasn't exactly what we were expecting to find in a recent production list that was released. We know that the fourth season of EP/Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys will be hitting sometime this year and that a second season of EP/Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Gen V has already gotten a green light. But a fifth season of the flagship series? Honestly, it would be pretty safe to assume that the streaming series would be running as long as Kripke & the gang want it to as long as it continues to be a strong tentpole for Prime Video – so a fifth season isn't the biggest shocker in the world.

What sticks out to us are the filming dates, which appear to put production happening at around the same time (we're assuming) the fourth season would drop. Building off from that, could the second season of Gen V also "overlap film" in Toronto at some point, in case folks are needed for both shows? As for the main series itself, we're also getting those nervous rumblings in our stomach that we're nearing an endgame at some point – but that could also easily be our fanboy & fangirl paranoia. Just to be clear? Nothing is official until it comes from Kripke & the crew so all of this comes with a ten-ton grain of salt riding shotgun next to it.

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In a previous interview during the early stages of work on the fourth season, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

