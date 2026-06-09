Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Star Shabana Azeez Confirms Season 3 Return, Explains How

Shabana Azeez (student doctor Victoria Javadi) confirmed that her character will return for HBO Max's The Pitt Season 3, and in what capacity.

Article Summary The Pitt star Shabana Azeez confirms Victoria Javadi will return in Season 3, but not in the ER.

Azeez says Javadi has completed her ER rotation and will appear during a psychiatry rotation instead.

The Pitt Season 3 features a roughly four-month jump to November, bringing colder-weather emergencies.

John Wells says The Pitt Season 3 began writing in March, starts production in June, and targets January.

When Shabana Azeez's student doctor Victoria Javadi shared with Noah Wyle's Robby and Gerran Howell's Dr. Whitaker that – for her sake and the sake of her patients – she would need to step away to focus on her mental health, fans of EP John Wells and series creator & showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Wyle-starring & executive-producing The Pitt were left wondering just how much of Javadi (if any) they would get to see during the upcoming third season. While discussing the series during the Newport Beach TV Fest on June 6th, Azeez confirmed that she would be back in a somewhat limited capacity – and how she will be returning. "I'm not in the ER this season," Azeez revealed. "I've done my ER rotation, so I'm doing my psychiatry rotation. It's a very different vibe for me. And I'm scared and nervous. But it's an honor to be able to show that part of medicine."

In a post-finale interview, Gemmill confirmed that there will be approximately a four-month time jump to November (meaning more cold-weather-related injuries). "We wanted a shorter jump; less story has transpired in between seasons," Gemmill shared. "We wanted to do cold weather because we hadn't. We've done summer, and we did September [in season one], and we figured it'd be nice to do colder weather and what that brings into the ER and what sort of emergency situations change seasonally."

As for how things were looking with Season 3, Wells shared during an interview in March that "the writers' room opened up last week, and they're at the end of their second week." As for production, Wells added, "We will be back in production in June, and plan to be back on the air again the same week in January with 15 episodes next year."

Wyle and Katherine LaNasa stopped by Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfronts 2026 presentation in May to talk up the show's return – and offer a bit more clarity on when Season 3 will take place. "We're about to start production on Season 3. It's set in early November, just before the holidays, ushering in a whole new set of emergencies and confrontations and complications," Wyle shared with attendees.

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

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