The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E01 Clip: Daryl's Ready to Go Home

In this clip from Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E01: "Costa da Morte," Daryl's ready to go home.

As we inch closer to the Season 3 return of Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, AMC Networks has been doing a nice job of dropping previews of what's to come. Earlier today, they made it two days in a row when it comes to sneak peeks at S03E01: "Costa da Morte." Yesterday, Daryl and Carol had a very unexpected first encounter with Stephen Merchant's Julian. For this go-around, Daryl sounds like he's done with the world tour and ready to head home. But is Carol really ready?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Ep. 1: "Costa da Morte" Preview

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 1: "Costa da Morte" – Written by Jason Richman and David Zabel, here's a look at the two sneak peeks that we have so far for the season premiere, followed by the official image gallery for the episode, the season overview, and much more:

The upcoming third season tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

