The X-Files: Chris Carter Not So Sure About Mulder & Scully's Kid Now

The X-Files series creator Chris Carter isn't so sure about Fox Mulder's (David Duchovny) & Dana Scully's (Gillian Anderson) baby these days.

When it comes to The X-Files, our recent updates have focused on what series star Gillian Anderson (The Crown, Sex Education, Scoop), aka FBI Agent & Dr. Dana Scully, and series creator Chris Carter have had to say about what Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed, "Black Panther" films) has planned for his in-universe reboot. But for this go-around, Carter is looking back at the Season 11 finale – and making a statement that has "X-Files" fans talking. If you haven't seen it yet, consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign now on – cool?

Okay, so by the time "My Struggle IV" wrapped, Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) learned from Scully that William (Miles Robbins) actually wasn't their son – instead, he was an "idea born in a laboratory" that resulted in an experiment that produced William. But just when Mulder believes he's no longer a father, Scully places his hand on her stomach after the bigger reveal: "You are a father" – adding that it's their child even though that should be "more than impossible." In case that wasn't clear enough, Carter would go on to confirm in a 2018 interview that it was their child: "I will confirm it is their child. But I will also confirm Scully has alien DNA." But that was six years ago…

Speaking at The Action Station's The X-Files event in NYC hosted by actor/comedian (and "X-Files" star) Joel McHale, Carter offered a deeper perspective on that scene and what the moment meant. "We speak about immortality several times in the show. And it played into the series finale in a way that is very important. And as I'm sure most people know, Scully admits or tells Mulder about her pregnancy in the final episode. And that became very controversial," the series creator shared.

Carter continued, "Gillian got very angry at me. And it's like, I wasn't sure why that was. But I actually welcomed the controversy; I thought that it was a good thing. But it follows Scully's maternity, if you will, with Emily [Scully's daughter] and with William, and why does anyone think that this pregnancy is anything other than science fiction? This is the science fiction show that pregnancy is spelled out actually at the beginning of the episode where 'The Truth Is Out There' is something else and it is what I had in mind. So I just want to go on record to say it's not necessarily Mulder and Scully's child."

The X-Files Creator Chris Carter on Reboot Efforts

During a recent interview with Inverse, Carter shared from experience why Coogler has a "hard job" ahead of him – adding that Coogler will be facing a bigger hurdle than he had to deal with during the original series run: "Everything's a conspiracy."

"No matter what, he's got a hard job. Casting is a hard job. Mounting it is a hard job. All the problems that I dealt with are going to be his problems," Carter explained, noting the production responsibilities that came with being the person in charge. But where Carter and Coogler part ways is when it comes to conspiracy theories. During Carter's run, Anderson's Dana Scully was seen as the voice of the reasoned majority – seeking practical answers to seemingly fantastical situations (the sandbox that David Duchovny's Fox Mulder played in). Now? Those same conspiracy theories have become more of the mainstream conversation thanks to the combination of social media and misinformation.

"Everything's a conspiracy. No one knows what the truth is. It's completely subjective and relative now." Carter noted the recent online speculation surrounding Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, fueled by her public absence and some horrible PR work on the part of Kensington Palace. Middleton would eventually post a video revealing a cancer diagnosis and that he had been undergoing treatment. "Can you imagine, first of all, being sick – but then everyone's got a take on it? The most private thing becomes the most public thing, and then the most misunderstood thing," he added. "You do a show like this, [and] there's media done on you, and it's like, 'What does that spawn? What does that produce? What is the result of that thing?' It's not always good," Carter revealed, noting that the show may have also been a factor in encouraging our current climate of general distrust.

Speaking with The Wrap back in February at the opening of his Los Angeles art exhibit, Carter confirmed that he will not be a part of the reboot/spinoff series. "Only as a cheerleader. They don't need my blessing. 20th Century Fox and Disney owns the show. They are free to do with it what they believe. I'm honored that they came to me and asked me not for my permission but my blessing." While spoiler lockdown wouldn't allow him to offer details, Carter did confirm that he has spoken with Coogler about the new series' approach. "I'm not supposed to be talking about it, according to Disney. But I'll tell you, yes. I've had a conversation with him. Yes, he likes to go with a diverse cast. And he's got some good ideas." Does that mean that Carter is done with the franchise, ready to hand off the creative baton to Coogler? Not quite. "Oh, if David [Duchovny] and Gillian [Anderson] wanted to do it again. Yeah, probably, then I would be inspired," he added.

