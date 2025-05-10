Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Hartley Teases Season 2 Finale; "Fugitive" Colter for S03?

Check out what Justin Hartley had to share about CBS's Tracker Season 2 finale, "Echo Ridge," and what he would like to see next season.

With only a little more than a day to go until the second season finale of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker hits our screens, we have a special preview for S02E20: "Echo Ridge" (featuring Wendy Crewson returning as Mary Dove Shaw) to pass along. While investigating what caused a diner owner to go MIA, Colter (Hartley) learns much more about the community's – and his family's – history than he was expecting. What that means, how that could impact things moving forward, and more were some of the topics Hartley addressed during his recent visit with CBS Mornings. Along with the official overview, trailer, image gallery, and sneak peeks waiting for you below, we've also included a look at Hartley's interview – where he also brings up again how he likes the idea of Colter spending part of the third season having to use his skills to avoid the law after being set up.

Tracker Season 2 Finale – S02E20: "Echo Ridge" Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 20: "Echo Ridge" – Colter (Justin Hartley) returns to Echo Ridge to investigate a diner owner's disappearance, only to uncover a decades-old kidnapping and a shocking family secret. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!