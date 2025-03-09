Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson: Our Season 1 Ep. 5 Preview; Early Look at Moriarty's Return

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Watson, S01E05: "The Man with the Glowing Chest." Plus, a look at the return of Moriarty.

Article Summary Watson S01E05 sees Watson tackling risky surgery with ethical dilemmas.

Watson S01E06 explores a camgirl mystery tied to Sherlock’s haunting past.

Watson S01E07 teases Moriarty's return with Watson facing hallucinations.

CBS's new series features Morris Chestnut as Watson and Randall Park as Moriarty.

Welcome back to an extra special weekly preview of the first season of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson. First up, we have an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and four sneak peeks at S01E05: "The Man with the Glowing Chest." When Watson (Chestnut) initiates a risky surgery to treat a patient, the team must decide to either join him or walk away. But we said this was an "extra special" preview, so you know that's not all we have. In addition, we have official overviews and image galleries for S01E06: "The Camgirl Inquiry" (March 16th) and S01E07: "Teeth Marks" (March 23rd) – with the latter featuring the return of Randall Park's Moriarty.

Watson Season 1 Episode 5, 6 & 7 Previews

Watson Season 1 Episode 5 "The Man with the Glowing Chest": Watson (Morris Chestnut) takes a major ethical risk when he decides to treat a sickle cell patient with an unorthodox surgery, and the team faces their own dilemma when they must decide whether to look the other way or help the young woman. Meanwhile, Ingrid (Eve Harlow) struggles to get her sister admitted to her spinal project. Written by Sharde Miller and directed by Tara Nicole Weyr.

Watson Season 1 Episode 6 "The Camgirl Inquiry": Stephens (Peter Mark Kendall) musters the courage to ask Watson (Morris Chestnut) to help him when his camgirl suddenly collapses during a video call. He does not know anything about her real life, so the team must act quickly to locate her before it's too late. Meanwhile, Watson grapples with guilt over Sherlock's death, and Sasha (Inga Schlingmann) has doubts about her relationship. Written by Neal Dusedau and directed by Billie Woodruff.

Watson Season 1 Episode 7 "Teeth Marks": While Watson (Morris Chestnut) and the team help a woman whose memory resets every three minutes, Watson struggles with auditory hallucinations and questions whether someone is behind his current decline. Also, Moriarty (Randall Park) plots his next move. Written by Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Set seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – with Moriarty and Watson set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes – with Randall Park as Moriarty and Matt Berry as the voice of Sherlock Holmes. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan, Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

