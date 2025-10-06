Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson Season 2 Sneak Peeks: S02E01: "A Son in the Oven" Previews

Returning on October 13th, here are some sneak peeks at CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson Season 2 Episode 1: "A Son in the Oven."

Article Summary Watson Season 2 premieres October 13th on CBS with Morris Chestnut returning as Dr. John Watson.

Four official sneak peek videos reveal the intense medical mysteries launching Season 2.

Sherlock Holmes resurfaces after being presumed dead, played by Robert Carlyle.

Season 2 Episode 2 teases a "zombie virus" outbreak and a shaken-up team dynamic.

CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson plans on hitting the ground running when it returns for its second season on Monday, October 13th, setting up the return of the once-thought-dead Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle). Earlier today, CBS dropped four sneak peeks at S02E01: "A Son in the Oven," which we've added to the episode's official overview and image gallery. In addition, we also have the official overview and image gallery for S02E02: "Back from the Dead," offering viewers their best look yet at Carlyle's Holmes.

Watson S02E01 "A Son in the Oven" & E02 "Back from the Dead" Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 1 "A Son in the Oven" – Watson and the fellows spring back into action when Mary's mother accidentally poisons herself while suffering from a rare form of dementia that is progressing with impossible speed. Meanwhile, Sherlock Holmes resurfaces after being presumed dead. The story is by Sharon Moalem, and the teleplay is by Craig Sweeny, with Larry Teng directing.

Watson Season 2 Episode 2 "Back from the Dead" – When a microbiology university researcher returns from an expedition to Siberia, she and her team members fall ill from a possible revived pathogen or "zombie virus." Meanwhile, Watson catches up with his friend Sherlock Holmes after finding out he is alive, and Ingrid unexpectedly finds herself on the team's floor. Written by Michael Narducci, with Tara Nicole Weyr directing.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

