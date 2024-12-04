Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Jenna Ortega, wednesday

Wednesday Season 2 Wraps Filming; New Jenna Ortega Look Released

Filming on star/EP Jenna Ortega and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday Season 2 has officially wrapped - here's a look!

After spending some time freaking out all of the right people during this year's 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with what was the greatest float/musical performance combo that we've seen in some time (seriously – go back and watch how the crowd isn't sure how to react – it's amazing!), it's time to get back to the business at hand. There were rumblings over the past week, with members of the production team offering ten-ton hints on their respective social media accounts. But star/EP Jenna Ortega and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar made it official on Wednesday (pretty cool, right?) that Netflix's Wednesday has officially wrapped filming on the second season. But as great as that news is, it helps that we're getting a new look at Ortega's Wednesday Addams in what's listed as the sixth episode of the season to make it really official. "This season, Wednesday's journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," Gough and Millar shared with Tudum.

Wednesday Season 2: What We Know So Far…

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) are all set to return for the second season. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars – with Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) returning in guest starring roles. In addition, Lady Gaga is reportedly set for a guest appearance.

Joining the cast this season are series regulars Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid's Tale), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue).

In addition, "Addams Family" alum Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O'Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream), and Joonas Suotamowill will guest-star.

