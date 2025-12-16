Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Isn't Doing So Great in This Official Season 4 Trailer

Returning Jan. 6th, here's the trailer for ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent Season 4.

Amidst all the holiday madness, let's not lose sight of what truly matters. The fourth season of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent premieres in only three weeks (along with the returns of The Rookie and High Potential). After checking out Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Sonja Sohn, Kevin Daniels, Cora Lu Tran, and Bluebell grooving to "Time Has Come Today" by The Chambers Brothers, we've been treated to some previews spotlighting Will's struggles to keep everything together – and it's understandable. But as you're about to see, Will's struggles aren't about to get any easier anytime soon when an adversary looks to play a deadly game of "cat & mouse."

Here's a look at the trailer that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at what else we know about the third season:

Everything is going to be fine when #WillTrent returns for a new season, premiering Tuesday, January 6 on ABC! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/UYGD15zeTx — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) December 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the previously released teaser from early in December, with ABC's Will Trent returning for its third season on Tuesday, January 6th:

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. With the series set to return on Jan. 6th, here's a look at the musical number/teaser that was released last month:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

