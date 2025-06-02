Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ferrara, Trolli

Trolli Launches New Sour Brite Squad With New Flavors

Trolli has a new pack of flavors with the new Sour Brite Squad, as they've partnered with Elgato for a special sweepstakes

Article Summary Trolli debuts Sour Brite Squad with new sour candy flavors and unique shapes for gummy fans.

Enjoy bold new combinations like Blackberry-Lime, Strawberry-Lemonade, and Raspberry-Orange.

Sour Brite Squad offers ridged textures and vibrant visuals for an enhanced sensory experience.

Trolli partners with Elgato for a sweepstakes to win the Ultimate Gaming Set Up and custom gear.

Ferrara has released a new flavor of their Trolli gummies, as the new Sour Brite Squad is available for purchase. Aside from rolling out a new cast of characters that take on the sour personas, you're getting a new set of extra sour flavors that might even make fans of sour candy take a second taste. Along with the rollout, the company has partnered with Elgato for a new cross promotion to give away some free gear, which we have more details about below.

Trolli Sour Brite Squad

The new Trolli Sour Brite Squad invites candy enthusiasts to level up their taste bud game with a trio of uniquely shaped crawlers with explosive flavor. Each worm brings a chewy twist thanks to three unique shapes and mouthwatering mixes. Featuring trending berry and citrus flavors, including Blackberry-Lime, Strawberry-Lemonade, and Raspberry-Orange, to create a perfect balance of sour and sweet to tantalize the taste buds. This latest innovation continues Trolli's commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional gummy candy. The new shapes and ridged textures enhance the sensory experience, making each bite both visually appealing and deliciously sour.

"At Trolli, we don't just make candy – we reimagine the possibilities of what candy can be," said Jessica Hunt, Senior Associate Brand Manager at Trolli. "Following the success of Sour Electric Crawlers, the Sour Brite Squad is more than just a new product; it's a statement. We're pushing the boundaries of what consumers expect from Trolli by creating candy experiences that actively jolt the senses through unique shapes and flavors that are asking to be devoured anytime, anywhere."

Trolli x Elgato

Trolli is the go-to snack for gamers who crave both excitement and flavor during their gaming sessions, either solo or with friends. The vibrant colors and unique flavors pair perfectly with immersive worlds and intense gameplay that they love. As part of the nationwide launch, Trolli is partnering with high-tech gaming and streaming gear-maker Elgato to "power up" one gaming squad, offering consumers a chance to win the Ultimate Gaming Set Up for a lucky winner and their three friends*. Prizes include Trolli-inspired custom PCs, a full set of Elgato streaming gear (including lights, camera, mounts, etc.), Corsair headsets, SCUF Valor Pro controllers, and much more! To enter, fans can purchase any qualifying Trolli products at their local retailer or online, snap, and upload a photo of the receipt to trolli.com/elgato and complete a registration form.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!